U.S. Olympian Says the Games Should Be Free of Politics

Archer Brady Ellison said over the weekend that the Olympics have not been political in the past and that the Tokyo games should continue that trend.

“When it comes to the Olympics, this is truly one of the most unpolitical pieces of sport that we have,” Ellison said during a “Fox & Friends Weekend” interview. “Where else do you have all the different countries from everywhere all over the world come to this? And we’re not fighting; we get along inside this village and I think it’s a lesson for everyone.”

“When you bring politics into it… I think it just kind of taints everything,” he continued.

Ellison said he hopes American Olympians such as hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who look to shine a light on America's shortcomings by turning their backs to the flag, would use their voice to raise awareness for social issues instead of isolating themselves from the country they will be representing on the world stage.

Berry notable turned away from the American flag while the national anthem was playing following her being awarded a bronze medal for her performance at the Olympic trials. She then proceeded to place a shirt over her head that read “Activist Athlete.”

Ellison said he believed that most U.S. Olympic athletes are proud representatives of their country and still have respect for it.

“Representing the USA is representing all the people,” he said. “Everything that we have in the USA, good and bad, and our flag. And I think a lot of people want to be on an Olympic team, no matter where they’re from, to represent their country at the highest level of sport.”

“Wearing that flag is an honor. Wearing USA is an honor and I would have to think that most of the people are definitely in that boat, the same boat that I’m in,” he continued.