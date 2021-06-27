Olympian Activist Faces Away from American Flag During Anthem

The national anthem, which was played over the weekend following a hammer throw competition at the Olympic Trials, caught the ire of Gwen Berry, an outspoken activist who had just been awarded a bronze medal for the contest.

While the “Star-Spangled Banner” played on Saturday, Berry put her hand on her hip and turned toward the stands instead of the American flag. As the music finished, she placed over her head a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete.”

She said of the timing of the anthem, which was played while she was standing on the podium:

I feel like it was a set-up, and they did it on purpose. I was pissed, to be honest.

Berry told the Associated Press that the anthem was supposed to be played prior to her and the other medalists reaching the podium but that it was delayed until she was standing on the podium.

They said they were going to play it before we walked out, then they played it when we were out there. But I don’t really want to talk about the anthem because that’s not important. The anthem doesn’t speak for me. It never has.

The anthem was scheduled to play at a set time and was not intentionally delayed until the hammer throw winners stood at the podium, USA Track and Field spokeswoman Susan Hazzard told the Associated Press.

Berry, who secured her spot in the Tokyo Olympics, said she wanted to use her platform to raise awareness for the social injustices that she says is a problem in the United States.

My purpose and my mission is bigger than sports. I’m here to represent those ... who died due to systemic racism. That’s the important part. That’s why I’m going. That’s why I’m here today.

This is just the latest protest from Berry, whose demonstration did not prompt a reaction from the crowd, she raised a fist on the podium after winning the Pan-Am Games two years ago.

The International Olympic Committee said it will enforce its Rule 50 in Tokyo, banning protests such as raising fists and kneeling inside the lines. In 1968, the rule resulted in sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos being sent home from the Mexico City Games.

Berry said that she could have an impact on raising awareness for social injustices even if she does not medal at the Olympics, saying: