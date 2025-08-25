Florida Wants the Feds to Crack Down on Blue State CDL Handouts

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is calling on the Department of Transportation to revoke Commercial Driver's License programs in California and Washington after it was revealed the states are hiring illegal aliens who do not speak English or understand road safety signs. From a letter written by Uthmeier to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy:

Investigations launched by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) quickly revealed the following facts: Singh is an illegal immigrant, he does not speak English, and he cannot identify basic road symbols. Federal law prohibits states from issuing a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) to individuals who possess any of these traits, let alone all three. 1 California and Washington have treated these legal requirements as optional. In July 2023, Washington issued Singh a CDL, for which aliens are categorically ineligible. The following year, California issued Singh a Non-domiciled CDL. While individuals domiciled in a foreign country may qualify for a Non-domiciled CDL by obtaining an employment authorization document (EAD) or an approved I-94, 49 C.F.R. § 383.71(f)(1-2), states still must still ensure that the applicant possesses English proficiency and the knowledge and skills necessary to safely operate a commercial motor vehicle. Decertification for California and Washington under the present circumstances would also match the tone set by President Trump on his first day back in office. The American people elected the President with a mandate to secure the nation's borders and apprehend illegal aliens who "present a threat to public safety," "commit vile and heinous acts against innocent Americans," or "abuse the generosity of the American people."

As mentioned, the move comes after illegal alien Harjinder Singh, who was granted a Commercial Driver's License by the state of California, caused the death of three people after making an illegal U-turn in a semi-truck. After questioning from the Department of Transportation, it was found Singh failed basic proficiency tests and does not speak English. He also can't read basic traffic signs.

"During Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration interview with the driver, investigators administered an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment in accordance with FMCSA guidance. The driver failed the assessment, providing correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identifying 1 of 4 highway traffic signs," the Transportation Department released.

Further, Florida is conducting additional inspections for truck drivers and checking for immigration status.

In January, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis deputized local law enforcement to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in order to carry out President Trump's deportation agenda.

"We will allocate resources and ensure state and local officials in Florida are supporting these efforts," DeSantis said on X. "We have no time to waste. Florida must lead."

