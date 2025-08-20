There's an Infuriating Update on the Illegal Alien Crash in Florida
CNN Would Rather Talk About Slavery... and a Lefty MAGA Supporter Exposed Why...
Trump Administration Just Went Nuclear on International Criminal Court Officials for Targe...
Ana Navarro Is Furious at Melania Trump. The Reason Why Is Insane.
Federal Appeals Court Goes Scorched Earth on Another Stupid Gun Control Law
No Boots, No Bluster, No Problem
Israel Calls Up 60,000 Reservists As Gaza City Offensive Looms
NYT: Democrats Are Hemorrhaging Voters Across the Map
Musk Fires Back After What the WSJ Claimed About His Third Party Plans
Entire Border Wall Will Get a New Look at Trump's Request
Boston Mayor Says She Won't Cooperate With ICE. DHS Responds.
VIP
Here's What US Officials Will Now Screen for in Immigrant Benefit Requests
Detroit Hedge Fund Manager Gets 100 Months in Prison for $39M in Wire...
Insane: New Scandal Updates Emerge From Notorious Northern Virginia School Districts
Tipsheet

This Is How Much Money the EPA Was Spending on Corrupt Scams

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 20, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Since retaking office in January, President Donald Trump made it a priority to rid the federal government of leftist "green" scams that drain the pockets of taxpayers and hamper domestic energy production. 

Advertisement

According to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, more than three times the EPA budget was being spent on "climate change" and other bogus programs. 

"Over $29 billion in grants have been cancelled," Zeldin told Fox News in an interview Tuesday, adding much of the money was going to friends of Democrats. "Our operating budget annually is about $10 billion, we've cancelled over $29 billion of it." 

In July, President Trump signed an executive order ending a number of corrupt subsidies for unreliable energy sources.

Recommended

There's an Infuriating Update on the Illegal Alien Crash in Florida Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

"Unreliable wind and solar energy sources displace affordable, dispatchable energy, compromise America’s electric grid, and denigrate the beauty of our Nation’s natural landscape. Reliance on so-called 'green' subsidies threatens national security by making the United States dependent on supply chains controlled by foreign adversaries," the White House released in a statement. "Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts to unreliable energy sources is vital to energy dominance, national security, economic growth, and the fiscal health of the Nation."

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's an Infuriating Update on the Illegal Alien Crash in Florida Katie Pavlich
Insane: New Scandal Updates Emerge From Notorious Northern Virginia School Districts Guy Benson
Ana Navarro Is Furious at Melania Trump. The Reason Why Is Insane. Jeff Charles
California Dems Fail Miserably Answering This Simple Question About Their New Congressional Maps Matt Vespa
NYT: Democrats Are Hemorrhaging Voters Across the Map Dmitri Bolt
CNN Would Rather Talk About Slavery... and a Lefty MAGA Supporter Exposed Why That's the Case Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There's an Infuriating Update on the Illegal Alien Crash in Florida Katie Pavlich
Advertisement