This Is How Much Money the EPA Was Spending on Corrupt Scams

Since retaking office in January, President Donald Trump made it a priority to rid the federal government of leftist "green" scams that drain the pockets of taxpayers and hamper domestic energy production.

According to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, more than three times the EPA budget was being spent on "climate change" and other bogus programs.

"Over $29 billion in grants have been cancelled," Zeldin told Fox News in an interview Tuesday, adding much of the money was going to friends of Democrats. "Our operating budget annually is about $10 billion, we've cancelled over $29 billion of it."

In July, President Trump signed an executive order ending a number of corrupt subsidies for unreliable energy sources.

"Unreliable wind and solar energy sources displace affordable, dispatchable energy, compromise America’s electric grid, and denigrate the beauty of our Nation’s natural landscape. Reliance on so-called 'green' subsidies threatens national security by making the United States dependent on supply chains controlled by foreign adversaries," the White House released in a statement. "Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts to unreliable energy sources is vital to energy dominance, national security, economic growth, and the fiscal health of the Nation."

