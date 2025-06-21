What's Going on at the NRA?
Iran Just Made a Statement That Won't End Well for Them

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | June 21, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

On Thursday President Donald Trump gave the Iranian regime one last chance to give up their nuclear program and enrichment of uranium. 

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Trump said. 

Less than 24 hours later, those terms were again rejected and talks in Europe went nowhere.

“Americans want to negotiate and have sent messages several times, but we clearly said that as long as this aggression doesn’t stop, there’s no place for talk of dialogue,” Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi said Friday.

Now, an Iranian official is making their position even more clear.

“If it’s a choice between halting uranium enrichment and going to war — we choose war," an Iranian official tells Reuters. 

President Trump will arrive back at the White House Saturday evening and will receive a briefing from his national security team at 6 pm inside the Oval Office. 

