Iran Just Made a Statement That Won't End Well for Them

On Thursday President Donald Trump gave the Iranian regime one last chance to give up their nuclear program and enrichment of uranium.

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Trump said.

Less than 24 hours later, those terms were again rejected and talks in Europe went nowhere.

“Americans want to negotiate and have sent messages several times, but we clearly said that as long as this aggression doesn’t stop, there’s no place for talk of dialogue,” Iranian Foreign Minister Araqchi said Friday.

IRAN has not changed its position, REJECTING the deal @realDonaldTrump has made requiring Tehran to give up its ability to make nuclear weapons, and its entire nuclear fuel cycle. Not to mention ballistic missile infrastructure. IT REFUSES TO NEGOTIATE NOW AS BEFORE THE ATTACKS https://t.co/tEgg7WEf2P — Josh Block (@JoshBlockDC) June 20, 2025

Now, an Iranian official is making their position even more clear.

“If it’s a choice between halting uranium enrichment and going to war — we choose war," an Iranian official tells Reuters.

President Trump will arrive back at the White House Saturday evening and will receive a briefing from his national security team at 6 pm inside the Oval Office.