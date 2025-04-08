'Managing a Massive Amount of Requests': Countries Clamoring for a Trump Trade Deal

Speaking from the White House during an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hasset revealed dozens of countries are pounding on the door for a tariff deal and that managing the number of requests for meetings is becoming difficult.

"It's actually logistically quite challenging just to go through them [requests]," Hassett said. "There are so many to go through that we are actually getting ready to present a plan for him [President Trump], who and when."

"There are a heck of a lot of concessions on the table," he continued.

Meanwhile, President Trump is already accepting phone calls from top U.S. trading partners.

"I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea. We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large scale purchase of U.S. LNG, their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big time Military Protection we provide to South Korea. They began these Military payments during my first term, Billions of Dollars, but Sleepy Joe Biden, for reasons unknown, terminated the deal. That was a shocker to all! In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries," Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning.

"Their top TEAM is on a plane heading to the U.S., and things are looking good. We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States. Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs, and getting them negotiated also," he contiued. "'ONE STOP SHOPPING' is a beautiful and efficient process!!! China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen! GOD BLESS THE USA."