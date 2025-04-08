VIP
The Hill's Headline About Trump's Birthday Military Parade Is Why No One Trusts...
Lefty Trump Supporter Highlights How Liberation Day Killed This Anti-Trump Narrative
If You Ever Need to See Pure Insanity, Watch This White Lib Scream...
MSNBC Guest Totally Implodes Over Trump's Immigration Policy, But Exposed Something Hilari...
Trump Administration Considering 'Unprecedented' Action Against Mexican Drug Cartels
Wanting or Not Wanting to Work in Factories Doesn't Matter
Take a Look Inside the Place Hundreds of Feet Underground Where Federal Retirements...
VIP
Abbott Set a Special Election Date for Vacant House Seat, but Dems Still...
Politico Blasted Over How Roberts Described on X
Maine Doubles Down on Support for Transgender Athletes, Sues Trump Administration Over Fun...
Trump Adviser Has a Message for Americans Worried About the Economy
Video: Woman Boasts About Being an Illegal Immigrant at Anti-Trump Protest
Protesters Are Wrong: DOGE, Tariffs, and Law and Order Should be Applauded
Jasmine Crockett Made Another Awful Comment on Race, Immigration
Tipsheet

'Managing a Massive Amount of Requests': Countries Clamoring for a Trump Trade Deal

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 08, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Speaking from the White House during an interview with Fox News Tuesday morning, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hasset revealed dozens of countries are pounding on the door for a tariff deal and that managing the number of requests for meetings is becoming difficult. 

Advertisement

"It's actually logistically quite challenging just to go through them [requests]," Hassett said. "There are so many to go through that we are actually getting ready to present a plan for him [President Trump], who and when." 

"There are a heck of a lot of concessions on the table," he continued. 

Meanwhile, President Trump is already accepting phone calls from top U.S. trading partners.

"I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea. We talked about their tremendous and unsustainable Surplus, Tariffs, Shipbuilding, large scale purchase of U.S. LNG, their joint venture in an Alaska Pipeline, and payment for the big time Military Protection we provide to South Korea. They began these Military payments during my first term, Billions of Dollars, but Sleepy Joe Biden, for reasons unknown, terminated the deal. That was a shocker to all! In any event, we have the confines and probability of a great DEAL for both countries," Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday morning. 

Recommended

Yeah, About Those Contempt Hearings Boasberg Was Mulling for Trump Officials... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Their top TEAM is on a plane heading to the U.S., and things are looking good. We are likewise dealing with many other countries, all of whom want to make a deal with the United States. Like with South Korea, we are bringing up other subjects that are not covered by Trade and Tariffs, and getting them negotiated also," he contiued. "'ONE STOP SHOPPING' is a beautiful and efficient process!!! China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don’t know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call. It will happen! GOD BLESS THE USA."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah, About Those Contempt Hearings Boasberg Was Mulling for Trump Officials... Matt Vespa
Trump Administration Considering 'Unprecedented' Action Against Mexican Drug Cartels Jeff Charles
If You Ever Need to See Pure Insanity, Watch This White Lib Scream at Byron Donalds Matt Vespa
Lefty Trump Supporter Highlights How Liberation Day Killed This Anti-Trump Narrative Matt Vespa
MSNBC Guest Totally Implodes Over Trump's Immigration Policy, But Exposed Something Hilarious Matt Vespa
How the Amy Coney Barrett Problem Popped Up Again During the Illegal Alien Deportations Case Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yeah, About Those Contempt Hearings Boasberg Was Mulling for Trump Officials... Matt Vespa
Advertisement