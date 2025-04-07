BREAKING: Trump Confirms Direct Talks With Iran Are Underway
Tipsheet

Trump Squeezes China as Other Countries Work to Get Tariff Deals

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 07, 2025 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Andy Wong, File

President Donald Trump continues to squeeze the Chinese Communist Party as President Xi Jinping refuses to negotiate over lowering tariffs on U.S. imports. 

"Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set," Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning. "Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th. Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

"China has chosen to isolate itself by retaliating and doubling down on previous negative behavior. Over 50 countries have responded both openly and positively to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump’s historic action to create a fairer, more prosperous system of global trade. We look forward to meaningful negotiations with them over the coming weeks," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent added. 

Meanwhile, Japan is already at the table to strike a deal on tariffs. 

