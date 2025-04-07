Trump Squeezes China as Other Countries Work to Get Tariff Deals
BREAKING: Trump Confirms Direct Talks With Iran Are Underway

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | April 07, 2025 3:50 PM
Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office along side Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump revealed "direct talks" are underway with Iran about the country's nuclear program.

"We're having direct talks with Iran," Trump said. "Everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with."

"It's getting to be very dangerous territory," Trump continued. "We have a very big meeting on Saturday and we're dealing with them directly."

Iran is the largest state sponsor of terror in the world and Trump maintains the regime will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

 “We discussed Iran, both united that Iran cannot get nuclear weapons. If it can be done diplomatically that would be a good thing,” Netanyahu said.

