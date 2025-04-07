BREAKING: Trump Confirms Direct Talks With Iran Are Underway

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office along side Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump revealed "direct talks" are underway with Iran about the country's nuclear program.

"We're having direct talks with Iran," Trump said. "Everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious. And the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with."

"It's getting to be very dangerous territory," Trump continued. "We have a very big meeting on Saturday and we're dealing with them directly."

Iran is the largest state sponsor of terror in the world and Trump maintains the regime will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

.@POTUS: "We are a friend of Israel ... It's an honor to be so." pic.twitter.com/CnwtzRTgKQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 7, 2025

“We discussed Iran, both united that Iran cannot get nuclear weapons. If it can be done diplomatically that would be a good thing,” Netanyahu said.