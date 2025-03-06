Trump Gives an Update on Tariffs for Mexico

President Donald Trump is in ongoing negotiations with Canada and Mexico as the two countries attempt to avoid his planned tariffs.

On Thursday, Trump spoke to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and announced new carve-outs, backed by the previously negotiated and codified United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

"After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay Tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement. This Agreement is until April 2nd. I did this as an accommodation, and out of respect for, President Sheinbaum," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl. Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation!"

During the press briefing at the White House Wednesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced car companies in the USMCA would be exempt from tariffs.

“We spoke with the big three auto dealers. We are going to give a one-month exemption on any autos coming through the USMCA,” Leavitt said. “Reciprocal tariffs will still go into effect on April 2, but at the request of the companies associated with USMCA, the president is giving them an exemption for one month, so they are not at an economic disadvantage."

Meanwhile, Trump's war of words with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues.

"Believe it or not, despite the terrible job he’s done for Canada, I think that Justin Trudeau is using the Tariff problem, which he has largely caused, in order to run again for Prime Minister. So much fun to watch!" Trump said Thursday.