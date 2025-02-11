Trump is About to Take Back Washington D.C.

Over the past four years the capitol city of the United States of America, Washington D.C., has become dirty, dangerous and lawless under Democrat local control.

President Donald Trump wants to change that and is expected to sign and executive order cracking down on crime in the district.

"Trump is planning an executive order to make prosecutors seek tougher penalties on local crimes, clear homeless encampments, and scrub graffiti — echoing campaign rhetoric to 'restore' the capital city," Axios reports. "The White House has been calling D.C. community members to assemble a group of victims of violent crime for an event anticipated on Friday."

Over on Capitol Hill, Republican Senator Mike Lee and Congressman Andy Ogles have introduced legislation to take back jurisdiction over the District by revoking home rule.

"The passage of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act of 1973 provided the District of Columbia government with the authority to pass local laws on 'all rightful subjects of legislation within the District,' provided that the legislation is 'consistent with the Constitution of the United States.' Under the Home Rule Act, residents of the District of Columbia elect a mayor and a 13-member council that governs our nation’s capital. Given the District’s poor track record on drugs, homicides, homelessness, riots, and crime broadly, it is time for Congress to reassert its constitutional responsibility to govern DC," a summer of the BOWSER Act states.

"DC is our nation’s capital, home to the rich history of our country’s unique founding and the political center of our democratic republic. Instead of being a cesspool of crime and corruption, it ought to be a beacon of light to Americans and the world beyond. If residents and visitors cannot visit the capital in safety and petition their elected representatives, then the great American experiment will fail. Because it is the prerogative of Congress to govern DC, and because the DC Council refuses to consider the health and safety of the city, its residents, and visiting Americans, the Home Rule Act must be repealed," the summary continues.