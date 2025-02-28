VIP
Tipsheet

Zelensky's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've Been Totally Defeated

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 28, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a disastrous visit at the White House today. President Trump slapped the man around. It was a brutal five-minute exchange which led to Zelensky being kicked out of the building. The lunch was canceled, with the joint presser scrapped.

The liberal media will predictably throw a fit that Trump treated Zelensky this way. For the rest of us, it was a long time coming. Support for this war has cratered, and Zelensky knows the gravy train is over. Tossed out of the White House, Zelensky had this post on Twitter, which one would only blast if they knew they’d been defeated and were trying to do damage control. 

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you, president of the United States, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.

 Zelensky tried the old playbook today, and it blew up in his face.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

