Zelensky's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've Been Totally Defeated

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a disastrous visit at the White House today. President Trump slapped the man around. It was a brutal five-minute exchange which led to Zelensky being kicked out of the building. The lunch was canceled, with the joint presser scrapped.
President Trump and Vice President Vance will always stand for America and those who respect our position in the world. America will never be taken advantage of. pic.twitter.com/0cKfPYQDdk— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 28, 2025
Pro-tips:— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 28, 2025
Wear a suit to meet with the President of the United States
Be overwhelmingly grateful for the generosity of the American people
Don’t campaign in Pennsylvania
Don’t pose for Vogue in the middle of a war
Sign a mineral agreement that gives your country security
Keep in mind: Zelensky has probably been talking this way to Biden for years— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 28, 2025
Zelensky came in with demands like he’s entitled to our money and then started threatening America.— Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) February 28, 2025
The liberal media will predictably throw a fit that Trump treated Zelensky this way. For the rest of us, it was a long time coming. Support for this war has cratered, and Zelensky knows the gravy train is over. Tossed out of the White House, Zelensky had this post on Twitter, which one would only blast if they knew they’d been defeated and were trying to do damage control.
Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025
Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.
Zelinsky, right now, in his DC hotel room. pic.twitter.com/CPGUghcCNY— David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 28, 2025
Zelensky tried the old playbook today, and it blew up in his face.
Fox: White House staffers are eating Zelensky’s lunch, left behind when he was kicked out.— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 28, 2025
February 28, 2025
🚨BIG shift from Lindsey Graham on Fox just now.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 28, 2025
He said he doesnt know if Zelensky is redeemable.
"The question for me, for the Ukrainian people, i dont know if zelensky can ever get you where you want to go with the united states. either he dramatically changes or you gotta…
