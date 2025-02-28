Zelensky's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've Been Totally Defeated

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a disastrous visit at the White House today. President Trump slapped the man around. It was a brutal five-minute exchange which led to Zelensky being kicked out of the building. The lunch was canceled, with the joint presser scrapped.

President Trump and Vice President Vance will always stand for America and those who respect our position in the world. America will never be taken advantage of. pic.twitter.com/0cKfPYQDdk — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 28, 2025

Pro-tips:



Wear a suit to meet with the President of the United States

Be overwhelmingly grateful for the generosity of the American people

Don’t campaign in Pennsylvania

Don’t pose for Vogue in the middle of a war

Sign a mineral agreement that gives your country security — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 28, 2025

Keep in mind: Zelensky has probably been talking this way to Biden for years — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 28, 2025

Zelensky came in with demands like he’s entitled to our money and then started threatening America. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) February 28, 2025

The liberal media will predictably throw a fit that Trump treated Zelensky this way. For the rest of us, it was a long time coming. Support for this war has cratered, and Zelensky knows the gravy train is over. Tossed out of the White House, Zelensky had this post on Twitter, which one would only blast if they knew they’d been defeated and were trying to do damage control.

Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

Zelinsky, right now, in his DC hotel room. pic.twitter.com/CPGUghcCNY — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 28, 2025

Zelensky tried the old playbook today, and it blew up in his face.

Fox: White House staffers are eating Zelensky’s lunch, left behind when he was kicked out. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) February 28, 2025