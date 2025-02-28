VIP
Remember How AOC Educated Illegal Aliens on How to Evade ICE? Well…

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 28, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

New York “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), known as “AOC,” penned a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi demanding to know if she’s under investigation for helping illegal aliens evade U.S. Immigrations and Custom Enforcement (ICE).

To recap. Townhall covered how border czar Tom Homan confirmed that he asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate AOC after her office hosted a live webinar advising illegal aliens in her congressional district about their rights in the event that ICE comes after them. 

“I’ve asked DOJ, where is that line of impediment, where is that line of interference?” Homan said in an interview with Fox News. “I’ve simply asked the Department of Justice, give us that line.”

Homan said he’d “leave that up to the DOJ” to determine if AOC is breaking the law.

AOC’s letter to Bondi stated the following: “I write to request clarity on whether the Department of Justice (DOJ) has yielded to political pressure and attempts to weaponize the agency against elected officials whose speech they disagree with…Over the past two weeks, ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan has gone on multiple forums threatening political prosecution against me, citing resources I distributed informing my constituents and the American public of their constitutional and legal rights.”

AOC copied President Donald Trump on the letter.

“On February 13, 2025, Mr. Homan announced that he had asked the Deputy Attorney General to open an investigation, and that I will be ‘in trouble now.’ It has been 14 days since Mr. Homan first threatened to weaponize your agency, but I have not yet heard any referral from the federal government. Homan’s actions undercut core Constitutional rights and further transparency is necessary,” she claimed.

