Tipsheet

How Trump Responded to This Reporter's Question During Zelensky Meeting Is One of His All-Time Greats

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 28, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Donald J. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a tense meeting where the president and Vice President JD Vance made it clear that there’s a new directive on Ukraine aid, and the gravy train was over. It was a brutal smackdown, and Zelensky got the message. He was later kicked out of the White House, with the joint presser being canceled. 

During the meeting, President Trump took questions from the media, where he once again exhibited his classic demeanor of not respecting these people or their dumb questions. Liberal America and their allies in the press have had heartburn over trusting Russia with upholding any potential peace deal or ceasefire. What if they break it? Trump was in no mood for hypotheticals on these matters. 

“What if Russia breaks ceasefire? What do you do then?” asked a member of the press pool. 

“What if anything? What if a bomb drops on your head right now?" replied the president. 

It’s vintage Trump. And there’s a new sheriff in DC. 

Here’s some clips from that meeting. Zelensky wished he could’ve bolted.

