How Trump Responded to This Reporter's Question During Zelensky Meeting Is One of His All-Time Greats

President Donald J. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a tense meeting where the president and Vice President JD Vance made it clear that there’s a new directive on Ukraine aid, and the gravy train was over. It was a brutal smackdown, and Zelensky got the message. He was later kicked out of the White House, with the joint presser being canceled.
President Trump and Vice President Vance will always stand for America and those who respect our position in the world. America will never be taken advantage of. pic.twitter.com/0cKfPYQDdk— Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) February 28, 2025
JUST IN - Trump says that Zelensky is not ready for peace and disrespected the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/QOLQtVpJB1— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 28, 2025
Trump appears to have kicked Zelensky out of the White House. His motorcade is pulling up to West Wing now.— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) February 28, 2025
JUST IN - Ukraine's Zelensky is leaving the White House, and the press conference has been canceled.— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 28, 2025
During the meeting, President Trump took questions from the media, where he once again exhibited his classic demeanor of not respecting these people or their dumb questions. Liberal America and their allies in the press have had heartburn over trusting Russia with upholding any potential peace deal or ceasefire. What if they break it? Trump was in no mood for hypotheticals on these matters.
Trump hilariously dismisses this reporter's question during his meeting with Zelensky:— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 28, 2025
Reporter: "What if Russia breaks ceasefire? What do you do then?"
Trump: "What if anything? What if a bomb drops on your head right now?"
Zelensky looked like he'd rather a bomb drop on his… pic.twitter.com/yi7WVYEN5g
“What if Russia breaks ceasefire? What do you do then?” asked a member of the press pool.
“What if anything? What if a bomb drops on your head right now?" replied the president.
It’s vintage Trump. And there’s a new sheriff in DC.
Here’s some clips from that meeting. Zelensky wished he could’ve bolted.
TRUMP: They didn’t respect Biden. They didn’t respect Obama. They respect ME. pic.twitter.com/4TDJdswsib— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2025
VANCE TO ZELENSKY: Have you said thank you once? pic.twitter.com/buy3sNOa1Y— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2025
TRUMP TO ZELENSKY: You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people! You’re gambling with WWIII! pic.twitter.com/k9l9BS6OYi— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2025
TRUMP TO ZELENSKY: You’re NOT winning! pic.twitter.com/z3PqB0emIz— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2025
BOOM: JD Vance and Donald Trump LIGHT UP Zelensky in a VERY heated Oval Office discussion.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 28, 2025
This got HEATED. pic.twitter.com/K59iNf2VO9
