Biden's Radical Nominee Takes Another Hit From Law Enforcement

The Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police, Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association have officially come out in opposition to Judge Adeel Mangi's nomination to sit on the United States Third Circuit Court of Appeals -- making them the latest in a long list of law enforcement organizations to oppose the nomination.

“It’s an affront to all Pennsylvania law enforcement officers, active and retired, that Mr. Mangi would serve on an organization that describes a person who murdered a police officer as a ‘freedom fighter,'" the groups wrote in a letter to Senate Leadership Thursday. “As police officers, we hold a sacred oath of service and willingness to lay down our lives for our fellow citizens. On a cold evening, Dec. 9, 1981, Philadelphia Police Officer Daniel Faulkner made that sacrifice when he was shot execution style after making a traffic stop. This shooter, convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death, was Mumia Abu Jamal."

“On May 7, 2021, the Alliance of Families for Justice co-sponsored an event, “Bring Them Home! Release our Elder Freedom Fighters.” One of the people they celebrated that day as a freedom fighter was Abu Jamal. We’re telling you this story because Mr. Mangi is an Advisory Board member of the Alliance," they continued. “Mr. Mangi’s affiliation would set a dangerous precedent that supporters of cop killings can rise to a bench that is one step from the United States Supreme Court. On behalf of our active and retired law enforcement members, we respectfully ask that you stand up for law enforcement – and justice. Please oppose Mr. Mangi’s nomination to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.”

Now, 17 total police organizations are opposed to Adeel Mangi's nomination.



To read the letters from each organization, click here: https://t.co/6S3KCAzNbP pic.twitter.com/c7CWV3IajS — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) March 28, 2024

The White House is still standing by President Biden's decision to nominate Mangi for the job. Desperate Democrats are on defense, claiming opposition to giving him a promotion is "Islamophobic."

KJP defends Joe Biden's nomination of Adeel Mangi for the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and calls on the Senate to confirm him. pic.twitter.com/Q0eoKwzG9h — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) March 15, 2024

Republicans on the Judiciary Committee are fighting back.

Adeel Mangi is not qualified to be a federal judge because he supports organizations that celebrate people who kill law enforcement officers, hate Americans, and hate Jews.



It’s not Islamophobic to recognize that. It’s our job. pic.twitter.com/sQkUBte1io — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) March 22, 2024



