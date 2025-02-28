Swalwell Fawns Over Zelenskyy After Explosive Oval Office Meeting

Earlier this week, we covered how radical leftists in Congress like Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) have stood up for other nations, even at the expense of the United States. This was especially the case with the Russo-Ukrainian war, with the United States opposing a nonbinding resolution blaming Russia for the war. The resolution still passed, though that didn't stop Swalwell from claiming his own country had joined the "Axis of Evil." Now, after Friday's showdown between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance, Swalwell is at it again.

Advertisement

In one post from his official account about the exchange between Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vance on Friday, Swalwell proclaimed that he had "Absolute admiration for President Zelenskyy," adding he "has balls." That's when Swalwell brought up Russia, adding that Zelenskyy "went into the Oval Office and stood up to Russia’s best negotiators."

Absolute admiration for President Zelenskyy. The guy has balls. He went into the Oval Office and stood up to Russia’s best negotiators. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 28, 2025

Such a post is just one of many posts and reposts that Swalwell has been putting out there on Friday.

Trump has been ramping up negotiations to bring an end to the war in recent weeks. While critics from Democrats and the mainstream media have lamented Trump supposedly siding with Russia's Vladimir Putin, the president has stressed the point that the war began under his successor/predecessor, President Joe Biden. After Biden botched the Afghanistan withdrawal in a tremendous fashion, Putin no doubt felt emboldened to invade Ukraine.

Trump has also reminded that the war would not have started if he were still in office, as Putin would have known better. A poll conducted not long after the invasion, approximately three years ago now, showed that the American people agree with that assessment.

Following Friday's meeting, which ended early, Trump released a statement over TruthSocial, emphasizing that Zelenskyy must want peace before he can come back.

NEW STATEMENT FROM PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP ON HIS MEETING WITH ZELENSKY: pic.twitter.com/Ge3KmodYMV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 28, 2025

"It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations," Trump's post said in part. "I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace."

It's also worth reminding that Trump is not the only president to lose his patience with Zelenskyy. As conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller reminded on X on Friday, Biden did as well, which NBC News reported in an exclusive from October 31, 2022, about a June phone call.

Advertisement

Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked for and received plenty of aid in the war, with Trump on Friday reminding him that he ought to be more grateful.