VIP
Trump Plays Chess on Ukraine
BREAKING: Trump Kicks Zelenskyy Out of the White House After Fiery Meeting
Zelensky's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've...
How Trump Responded to This Reporter's Question During Zelensky Meeting Is One of...
VIP
America Doesn't Owe Failing Nations Anything
Breaking Down Jake Tapper vs. Lara Trump
Defense Department Removing Military Members With Gender Dysphoria
VIP
Trust in Media Is at a Serious Low
Of Course This Is How Swalwell Reacted to Trump's Meeting With Zelenskyy
Remember How AOC Educated Illegal Aliens on How to Evade ICE? Well…
The Condominiumization of Gaza
Mexico Hands Over Drug Cartel Leader to Face Federal Charges
VIP
Some Employees at This Agency Are Getting Rehired After DOGE Cuts
Adam Schiff Just Put Out One of the Most Ridiculous Posts on Prices
Tipsheet

Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction to Zelensky's Meltdown Meeting With Trump Says It All

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 28, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov

During a tense moment in the Oval Office, the Ukrainian ambassador was seen covering her face as President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly attempted to speak over President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. The incident, which occurred during a heated discussion about a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, highlighted the increasing friction between Zelensky and key American leaders, underscoring the growing concerns over the impact of his leadership on Ukraine.

Advertisement

As Trump and Vance expressed to Zelensky what many Americans have felt since the war began, Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova was seen covering her face with her hands. The moment seemed to capture the growing tension as Zelensky faced sharp criticism during his meeting with the U.S. president.

Social media users applauded Trump and Vance for standing up to Zelensky while they criticized the Ukrainian president for not allowing peace for his people. 

Recommended

Zelensky's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've Been Totally Defeated Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: UKRAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zelensky's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've Been Totally Defeated Matt Vespa
How Trump Responded to This Reporter's Question During Zelensky Meeting Is One of His All-Time Greats Matt Vespa
BREAKING: Trump Kicks Zelenskyy Out of the White House After Fiery Meeting Katie Pavlich
Of Course This Is How Swalwell Reacted to Trump's Meeting With Zelenskyy Rebecca Downs
Remember How AOC Educated Illegal Aliens on How to Evade ICE? Well… Madeline Leesman
Adam Schiff Just Put Out One of the Most Ridiculous Posts on Prices Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Zelensky's Tweet After Disastrous White House Visit Is What You Post When You've Been Totally Defeated Matt Vespa
Advertisement