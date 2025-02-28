Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction to Zelensky's Meltdown Meeting With Trump Says It All

During a tense moment in the Oval Office, the Ukrainian ambassador was seen covering her face as President Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly attempted to speak over President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. The incident, which occurred during a heated discussion about a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, highlighted the increasing friction between Zelensky and key American leaders, underscoring the growing concerns over the impact of his leadership on Ukraine.

Advertisement

As Trump and Vance expressed to Zelensky what many Americans have felt since the war began, Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova was seen covering her face with her hands. The moment seemed to capture the growing tension as Zelensky faced sharp criticism during his meeting with the U.S. president.

The Ukrainian ambassador covered her face when Zelensky CONTINUOUSLY tried speaking over Trump and Vance in the Oval Office



She knows it’s ALL over.



Great job, Dictator Zelensky pic.twitter.com/N37aluVHqE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2025

Social media users applauded Trump and Vance for standing up to Zelensky while they criticized the Ukrainian president for not allowing peace for his people.

There’s a reason he canceled the election. He’s knew the people would boot him out of office. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 28, 2025

She knows it’s over. We have a President and Vice President we can be proud of. Trump can stop Starlink today, Ukraine loses internet, and the Secretary of Defense can give an order for US troops to stand down. They sent France and the UK to pave the way, and he blew it up. — George M. Nicholas (@GeogeM3) February 28, 2025

@JDVance just won himself the nomination for 2028



That was epic!!!! — MAGA Man Dan (@XtremeMAGATexan) February 28, 2025

They thought they were coming to get $$$$ from TRUMP by Disrespecting him & they were WRONG ! — _Fara_Day_ (@_Fara_Day_) February 28, 2025

The money laundering scheme is OVER🔥 — Danny🇺🇸 (@Fivixz) February 28, 2025