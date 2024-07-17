Did You See the Very Special Guest at the RNC Tuesday Night?

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Republican National Convention is teaming with delegates, politicians and a few fury friends too.

During his speech in the Fiserv Forum arena Tuesday night, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stole the show when he brought his dog, "Babydog," on stage. The crowd went wild.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, joined onstage by his bulldog Babydog, spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday.



"She makes us smile and she loves everybody. And how could the message possibly be any more simpler than just that," said Justice. pic.twitter.com/cQc6qOXYhR — PBS News (@NewsHour) July 17, 2024

I think it's safe to say West Virginia's Babydog is a crowd-pleaser. pic.twitter.com/LpTQWWfydx — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) July 16, 2024

It was great to catch up with @WVGovernor and Babydog at the Republican National Convention. I wish I could have brought Mac along too! pic.twitter.com/yYHlfwNbEF — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 17, 2024

Can confirm @JimJusticeWV’s Babydog has her own seat on the RNC stage. pic.twitter.com/W8o4fmYZfM — Jay O'Brien (@jayobtv) July 16, 2024

Babydog's appearance was previewed on her Twitter page.

But Babydog isn't the only one who made an appearance at the convention. A delegate from Wisconsin also got a lot of attention.

Most popular delegate - Lambo from

Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/0cad05rEOL — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 16, 2024