Tipsheet

Did You See the Very Special Guest at the RNC Tuesday Night?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 17, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

MILWAUKEE, WI - The Republican National Convention is teaming with delegates, politicians and a few fury friends too. 

During his speech in the Fiserv Forum arena Tuesday night, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stole the show when he brought his dog, "Babydog," on stage.  The crowd went wild. 

Babydog's appearance was previewed on her Twitter page. 

But Babydog isn't the only one who made an appearance at the convention. A delegate from Wisconsin also got a lot of attention. 

