Oh, So That’s How Fauci's Damning Emails Were Buried

Newly released documents by House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic reveal staff of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top federal government health officials deliberately evaded Freedom of Information Act requests by misspelling words and using private email addresses. These tactics prompted FOIA requests for specific words and information to come back empty, despite dozens of emails existing with the terms and topics.

Advertisement

Did @NIH's “FOIA lady” teach Dr. Fauci’s team how to hide COVID information?



New evidence shows that NIH officials:

✖️Opened an encrypted Proton Mail account

✖️Misspelled key words

✖️Forwarded confidential materials to Gmail



…all in an apparent effort to thwart federal law. pic.twitter.com/FxhrQn29MV — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 28, 2024

The Committee wants to know more about how widespread this practice was within Fauci's agency and beyond.

Dr. Fauci's Chief-of-Staff and Senior Advisor repeatedly attempted to evade the Freedom of Information Act.



Did Dr. Fauci know about this nefarious behavior? Did he participate in some way, shape, or form?



Next week Monday, @COVIDSelect will uncover the truth. @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/VbDeBBniBC — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 29, 2024

3. During his public testimony last week, Dr. Morens concerningly testified he “may have” used Dr. Fauci’s personal email to evade the Freedom of Information Act. pic.twitter.com/MVe7XeTsZQ — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 29, 2024

With these revelations, Chairman Brad Wenstrup is demanding Fauci's private email accounts and cell phone records ahead of scheduled congressional testimony next week.

"New evidence suggests that Dr. Fauci may have used his personal email account to communicate about official government business during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email from Dr. Fauci’s Senior Advisor — Dr. David Morens — to disgraced EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. (EcoHealth) President Dr. Peter Daszak, Dr. Morens states 'I can either send stuff to Tony on his private gmail, or hand it to him at work…He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble,'" the Committee revealed.

"In a separate email, Dr. Morens references a 'secret back channel' that he would use to communicate with Dr. Fauci outside the public eye. When asked about Dr. Fauci’s use of personal email to evade the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Dr. Morens concerningly testified 'I may have.' This new evidence raises additional, serious concerns about public health officials purposefully concealing information and behaving as if they are unaccountable to the American people they serve," the Committee continues.

1. Dr. Fauci’s Senior Advisor — Dr. David Morens — wrote to disgraced EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak...



“I can either send stuff to Tony on his private gmail, or hand it to him at work…He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble.” pic.twitter.com/dW4eYw3kYk — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 29, 2024

Further, Fauci was bribing and paying off scientists to discredit the lab leak theory to protect his connection to EcoHealth Alliance. EcoHealth Alliance was debarred last week and prohibited from receiving federal grant money after illegally conducting dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Fauci "prompted" Andersen to publish a 2020 paper claiming COVID did not have a lab origin, and just two months after publication awarded Andersen $8.9 million.



Fauci's chief-of-staff Folkers misspelled Andersen name in emails as "Anders$n" to evade FOIA searches on "Andersen." https://t.co/XPrf7NqP7C pic.twitter.com/3zS7rx9gnU — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) May 28, 2024

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING🚨



Today, based on evidence uncovered in @COVIDSelect's recent report, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services commenced formal debarment proceedings against EcoHealth Alliance.



EcoHealth will now face an immediate, government-wide suspension of taxpayer… pic.twitter.com/gLxg6R3Enw — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 15, 2024



