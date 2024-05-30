Another Big Lie About Israel Just Spread Like Wildfire
EXCLUSIVE OFFER: 60% Off VIP Membership. Today Only!
Oh, So That’s How Fauci's Damning Emails Were Buried

May 30, 2024
Newly released documents by House Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic reveal staff of Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top federal government health officials deliberately evaded Freedom of Information Act requests by misspelling words and using private email addresses. These tactics prompted FOIA requests for specific words and information to come back empty, despite dozens of emails existing with the terms and topics. 

The Committee wants to know more about how widespread this practice was within Fauci's agency and beyond. 

With these revelations, Chairman Brad Wenstrup is demanding Fauci's private email accounts and cell phone records ahead of scheduled congressional testimony next week. 

"New evidence suggests that Dr. Fauci may have used his personal email account to communicate about official government business during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email from Dr. Fauci’s Senior Advisor — Dr. David Morens — to disgraced EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. (EcoHealth) President Dr. Peter Daszak, Dr. Morens states 'I can either send stuff to Tony on his private gmail, or hand it to him at work…He is too smart to let colleagues send him stuff that could cause trouble,'" the Committee revealed. 

"In a separate email, Dr. Morens references a 'secret back channel' that he would use to communicate with Dr. Fauci outside the public eye. When asked about Dr. Fauci’s use of personal email to evade the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), Dr. Morens concerningly testified 'I may have.' This new evidence raises additional, serious concerns about public health officials purposefully concealing information and behaving as if they are unaccountable to the American people they serve," the Committee continues. 

Further, Fauci was bribing and paying off scientists to discredit the lab leak theory to protect his connection to EcoHealth Alliance. EcoHealth Alliance was debarred last week and prohibited from receiving federal grant money after illegally conducting dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. 

