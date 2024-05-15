The 'Health' Group That Created COVID Takes a Major Blow

The Department of Health and Human Services has officially cut off EcoHealth, a favorite group of Dr. Anthony Fauci that was illegally conducting gain of function research at the Wuhan Institute of Technology when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, from receiving federal grants through the NIH. The group has also been debarred and all active grants have been frozen.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: HHS Suspends Funding and Proposes Formal Debarment of EcoHealth Alliance, Cites Evidence from @COVIDSelect’s Report.



Accountability is here! — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 15, 2024

“EcoHealth Alliance and Dr. Peter Daszak should never again receive a single penny from the U.S. taxpayer. Only two weeks after the Select Subcommittee released an extensive report detailing EcoHealth’s wrongdoing and recommending the formal debarment of EcoHealth and its president, HHS has begun efforts to cut off all U.S. funding to this corrupt organization," House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup released in a statement Wednesday. "EcoHealth facilitated gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China without proper oversight, willingly violated multiple requirements of its multimillion-dollar National Institutes of Health grant, and apparently made false statements to the NIH. These actions are wholly abhorrent, indefensible, and must be addressed with swift action. EcoHealth’s immediate funding suspension and future debarment is not only a victory for the U.S. taxpayer, but also for American national security and the safety of citizens worldwide."

🚨BREAKING🚨



Today, based on evidence uncovered in @COVIDSelect's recent report, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services commenced formal debarment proceedings against EcoHealth Alliance.



EcoHealth will now face an immediate, government-wide suspension of taxpayer… pic.twitter.com/gLxg6R3Enw — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) May 15, 2024

Wenstrup warned Dr. Daszak the congressional investigation into his wrongdoing is "far from over" and that he is required to comply with document requests. Daszak is also accused of perjury.

“We will hold EcoHealth accountable for any waste, fraud, and abuse and are committed to uncovering any illegal activity, including lying to Congress, NIH, or the Inspector General,” Wenstrup continued.

The White Coat Waste Project, which has been leading the charge for pandemic accountability, is applauding the move - as are others who have been pushing for answers and action.

“As the group that first exposed and ended EcoHealth’s batty boondoggle with the Wuhan animal lab and uncovered damning documents detailing how EcoHealth's reckless gain-of-function experiments probably infected Patient Zero and prompted the pandemic, we're thrilled that Ecohealth is finally being held accountable for lying, wasting taxpayers' money, breaking the law, abusing animals, and threatening public health," White Coat Waste Project President and Founder Anthony Bellotti released in a statement.

"Since 2020, we've been leading efforts with lawmakers to defund EcoHealth because our investigations have documented how they've raked in $60 million of new taxpayers’ cash just since the pandemic began, including $4 million just last month. We're proud that we've helped ensure that taxpayers are never again forced to fund EcoHealth's wasteful and dangerous virus hunting and animal experimentation. The solution is simple: Stop the money. Stop the madness!” Bellotti continued.

Advertisement