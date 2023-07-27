Newly Uncovered Emails Don't Look Good for Hunter Biden
Will Joe Biden Pardon Hunter After Plea Deal Debacle?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 27, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In the aftermath of Hunter Biden's sweetheart deal falling apart in epic fashion Wednesday, questions are swirling about what his future looks like. 

Before leaving a federal courtroom in Delaware, Biden entered a not guilty plea after planning to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and participate in a diversion program for lying on a federal firearm purchase background check form. He's also allegedly under investigation for failing to register as a foreign agent in violation of the Foreign Agent Registration Act. 

Now that the younger Biden is waiting for a new plea deal and potentially serious FARA charges, the question becomes whether President Joe Biden will use his pardon power on behalf of his son. During the daily briefing at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said, "no." 

George Washington University Professor Jonathan Turley is calling a pardon a "break glass option" for President Biden. 

Meanwhile the White House continues to argue Hunter's legal troubles are a "personal matter," despite Joe Biden acting as his business partner. 


