Will Joe Biden Pardon Hunter After Plea Deal Debacle?

In the aftermath of Hunter Biden's sweetheart deal falling apart in epic fashion Wednesday, questions are swirling about what his future looks like.

Before leaving a federal courtroom in Delaware, Biden entered a not guilty plea after planning to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges and participate in a diversion program for lying on a federal firearm purchase background check form. He's also allegedly under investigation for failing to register as a foreign agent in violation of the Foreign Agent Registration Act.

Now that the younger Biden is waiting for a new plea deal and potentially serious FARA charges, the question becomes whether President Joe Biden will use his pardon power on behalf of his son. During the daily briefing at the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said, "no."

"Is there any possibility that the president would end up pardoning his son?"



KJP: "No!"



*immediately moves on* pic.twitter.com/yeqz38GgDp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2023

George Washington University Professor Jonathan Turley is calling a pardon a "break glass option" for President Biden.

With the debacle in Delaware, there remains the ultimate "break-the-glass" option for the Bidens: the President could pardon his son and then announce that he will not run for reelection...https://t.co/vWWuZ9VHR5 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile the White House continues to argue Hunter's legal troubles are a "personal matter," despite Joe Biden acting as his business partner.

KJP: "Hunter Biden, as you know, is a private citizen..." pic.twitter.com/t1MwkA4d4L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2023



