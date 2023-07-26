After Chaotic Court Day for Hunter, the White House Can't Get Its Story...
Hunter Biden Is Still Under Criminal Investigation, and Now We Know What for

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 26, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

When Hunter Biden agreed to a sweetheart plea deal back in June, his attorneys said they were confident the federal investigation and case against him was over. 

"With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved," Biden attorney Chris Clark said at the time. 

U.S. Attorney David Weiss contradicted that statement and said there is an ongoing investigation, but didn't specify why or what they were looking into. When Hunter's plea deal fell apart in federal court Wednesday, we found out why. 

During a back and fourth with U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreikam, Department of Justice prosecutor Leo Wise was asked if the government was looking at charges for violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). He said yes, explaining the plea deal offered to Hunter Biden didn't protect him from future prosecution. 

Hunter made millions of dollars overseas on behalf of his family and with his father, President Joe Biden. He never registered as a foreign agent.

According to the Department of Justice, "The penalty for a willful violation of FARA is imprisonment for not more than five years, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. Certain violations are considered misdemeanors, with penalties of imprisonment of not more than six months, a fine of not more than $5,000, or both."


