Legal Scholars Are Split on What Trump's Latest Indictment Means

In the aftermath of a 37-count indictment being released by the Department of Justice, right leaning and conservative legal scholars are divided on what the details mean for former President Donald Trump.

First, there's the side that believes the indictment lacks standing or will go nowhere. Former Supreme Court clerk Mike Davis has taken this approach.

“This is clearly election interference by Joe Biden…Isn't it funny that the day that Joe Biden gets caught taking $10 million from Burisma, Biden's Attorney General Merrick Garland green lights this indictment of his leading presidential rival?” - @mrddmia to @JesseBWatters pic.twitter.com/x9KK5aZ3AI — The Article III Project (A3P) (@Article3Project) June 12, 2023

People may disagree with the Obama judge’s 2012 ruling on “personal” versus “presidential” for Clinton’s 8 years of highly classified audio recordings in his sock drawer.



But no one can dispute the Presidential Records Act allows former presidents to have their presidential… https://t.co/e94fuCEFSp — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 12, 2023

Overall, good piece.



But it misses this crucial distinction:



Former Presidents are allowed to have their presidential records.



Including classified.



That’s allowed by the Presidential Records Act.



That’s why Congress gives former presidents the Office of the Former… — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 12, 2023

Constitutional scholar Mark Levin concurs and is highlighting an unequal application of the law.

Here's the damnable truth, and everyone knows it. If every former president and numerous cabinet members were subjected to an Espionage Act investigation focused on their handling and retention of classified information, we'd have to set up a small penal colony for former… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 10, 2023

Importantly, the Presidential Records Act has NO criminal penalty because the Congress and Carter had no intention of criminalizing document retention matters. And never before has the 1917 Espionage Act was never even discussed as applying to a former president. There is no… — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 9, 2023

Then, there's others who are warning Trump's future is grim.

Over the weekend former Attorney General Bill Barr said Trump was "toast" after reading the details of the indictment.

Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr:



"I think the counts under the Espionage Act ... are solid counts ... If even half of it is true, then he's toast. It's a very detailed indictment, and it's very, very damning." pic.twitter.com/DleBOaPw4f — The Recount (@therecount) June 11, 2023

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley has a similar analysis, warning the charges are the "darlings of prosecutors."

TRUMP'S INDICTMENT FOR MISHANDLING CLASSIFIED DOCS 'A DIFFERENT BALL GAME' THAN BRAGG PROSECUTION.@JonathanTurley: "The Alvin Bragg prosecution is a political prosecution, it is what Trump says it is, it is a weaponization of the criminal justice system, in my view. This is a… pic.twitter.com/5eN7XzAceg — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) June 9, 2023

Trump will be arraigned in a Miami federal court Tuesday afternoon and is vowing to fight all 37-counts in the indictment.

