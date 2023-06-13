There's an Update in Alvin Bragg's Case Against Trump
Tipsheet

Legal Scholars Are Split on What Trump's Latest Indictment Means

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 13, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

In the aftermath of a 37-count indictment being released by the Department of Justice, right leaning and conservative legal scholars are divided on what the details mean for former President Donald Trump. 

First, there's the side that believes the indictment lacks standing or will go nowhere. Former Supreme Court clerk Mike Davis has taken this approach. 

Constitutional scholar Mark Levin concurs and is highlighting an unequal application of the law. 

Rebecca Downs

Then, there's others who are warning Trump's future is grim. 

Over the weekend former Attorney General Bill Barr said Trump was "toast" after reading the details of the indictment. 

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley has a similar analysis, warning the charges are the "darlings of prosecutors." 

Trump will be arraigned in a Miami federal court Tuesday afternoon and is vowing to fight all 37-counts in the indictment. 



