'To My Haters: F You' DC Police Chief Cries in Fiery Resignation

Washington, D.C. Chief of Police Pam Smith resigned in disgrace on Friday after a scathing report released earlier this week.

The House Oversight Committee report revealed that Smith coerced department officials to manipulate crime data across the District. The report claimed that she urged district commanders to “reduce crime statistics by any means necessary."

Advertisement

The investigation into Smith uncovered systemic abuse of criminal reporting practices within the department. The Oversight Committee stated that:

“Testimony revealed that Chief Smith prioritized lowering publicly reported crime numbers over reducing actual crime, placing intense pressure on district commanders to produce low crime statistics by any means necessary. Commanders also testified that Chief Smith pushed for more frequent use of lesser, intermediate charges—which are not publicly reported—and required certain crimes to be reviewed by her office, actions that together amounted to manipulating crime data to present the illusion of lower crime in the District.”

Smith denied these allegations in her resignation press conference, “Make no mistake, you can say what you want to say. But I live in this city and I felt it myself. I felt the shift. And I’m going to say it again. I never and never will and never would have encouraged, intimidated, retaliated or told anyone to change their numbers. Never would I have done that.”

Smith launched into a self-censored tirade against her critics, stating: “So I’m going to the Bible when I say this to my haters: F you.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! DEI D.C. Police Chief Pam Smith just went BERSERK during her resignation



"I'm going to the Bible when I say this, to my haters: F YOU!"



This person controlled our nation's capital's police force! Good RIDDANCE.pic.twitter.com/kKmOcTgtfY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2025

Members of the crowd could audibly be heard laughing after her statement.

Alleged Pam Smith “hater” Republican Rep. James Comer (KY-1) released this statement along with the initial Oversight report: “Every single person who lives, works, or visits the District of Columbia deserves a safe city, yet it’s now clear the American people were deliberately kept in the dark about the true crime rates in our nation’s capital.

Smith’s resignation comes in the wake of the shooting of two National Guardsmen by an illegal immigrant last month.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.