Tipsheet

Uh Oh: Brown University Student Claims School President Is Lying About This Part of the Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 20, 2025 6:55 AM
FBI/Providence Police Department via AP

The Brown University shooter is dead. Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a Portuguese national, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Salem, Massachusetts, on December 19. He’s also the suspect sought in the December 15 killing of MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

On December 13, Valente gained access to Brown’s Barus and Holley Building, the site of its engineering school. He opened fire after yelling something, a phrase that’s yet to be confirmed by authorities. He killed two people, Ella Cook and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, and wounded another nine people. All nine are expected to survive. Yet Brown University President Christina Paxson, who's been a trainwreck at these pressers, claims the building was unlocked because of finals. One student, Alex Shieh, says that’s misleading, adding that the building is always accessible:

I mean, it’s par for the course at this point for school and state officials to be total clowns. This investigation was a circus, with the case only being cracked after they finally combed through a Reddit post from a homeless man, “John,” who confronted the shooter and was able to get his description of him, along with getting his rental car’s model, make, and tags.  

Advertisement

Initially, the police gave a wholly unacceptable answer: they did not know how Valenta entered the building. There was also a bungled explanation regarding cameras. Valente likely knew where the surveillance cameras were because Brown posted their locations. He was good at covering his tracks. 

