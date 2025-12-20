Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Did You See the Plaques of the Former Presidents on Trump's Wall of Fame?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 20, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It’s magnificent. I’m sorry. Some will find it petty, and it is to a certain degree, but I don’t care. This is what you do when you win. Also, should we have expected anything less from Trump? You all know about the wall of fame at the White House, where a picture of an autopen is used for Joe Biden. Well, now there are plaques underneath each former president, and it’s hilarious. The libs are going to hate it, but this isn’t for you, people (via NYT):

At times, the plaques give the impression that Mr. Trump is narrating his own skewed version of presidential history. The one for Andrew Johnson, considered by historians to be one of the least effective presidents, muses that “Abraham Lincoln was a very hard act to follow.” The plaque for Gerald R. Ford opines that he lost re-election “probably because of his brave pardon of Richard Nixon.” Jimmy Carter’s gives a dismal review of his presidency while remarking that, after leaving office, “he did wonderful things for humanity!”

Bill Clinton’s plaque seeks to downplay Mr. Clinton’s role in his administration’s achievements. His legislation, the plaque says, was passed “with the leadership of Republicans in Congress,” adding that “the tech boom of the late 1990s resulted in excellent economic growth, which helped him and Republicans in Congress deliver balanced budgets.” The description also pointedly mentions Hillary Clinton’s loss in the 2016 election to Mr. Trump. 

The plaques also focus on policies that echo Mr. Trump’s. Many of the plaques mention tariff policies — an executive power that largely fell out of favor between the Great Depression and Mr. Trump’s second term. Warren G. Harding’s plaque highlights his campaign vow to “safeguard America first, to exalt America first, to live for and revere America first.” The one for Theodore Roosevelt says he “prevented the European invasion of Venezuela.”

Yes, of course, The New York Times isn’t a fan. That means it’s good. Second, yes, he cooks Biden in his plaque. 

Just beautiful. 

