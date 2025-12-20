Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Uh Oh: Brown University Student Claims School President Is Lying About This Part...
Why Epstein Victims Are Angry With Dems Over How They've Handled the Release...
Did You See the Plaques of the Former Presidents on Trump's Wall of...
Why Nick Reiner Will Plead Not Guilty in Murder of His Parents
When the Memes Are Pouring in Regarding the Epstein Files, You Know the...
VIP
This Woman Just Got Married – but Her New Husband Isn't Real
Minneapolis Police Chief Proves His Theological Ignorance
Hey, Vendors, You're Asking Too Much of Your Customers
Is Germany’s AfD a Libertarian Party?
Juries, Not Politicians, Will Soon Decide the Fate of Child-Harming Social Media Platforms
California’s Dependence on ACA Subsidies Shows Just How Fragile the Entire Obamacare Model...
Bernie Sanders’ Data Center Ban Would Cripple America and Empower China
Affordability and the Green New Liars
Tipsheet

NO ONE Should Be Clapping for the Providence Mayor After the Brown University Shooting Fiasco

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 20, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

This is what a participation trophy mindset generates: a standing ovation for Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez at a Friars basketball game for solving the Brown University shooting (via Boston 25):

Advertisement

The Providence College Friars Men’s Basketball team hosted Seton Hall at Amica Mutual Pavilion Friday night. Before the game, the Friars wore shirts that read ‘Brown Basketball’ as a way to honor the other big school in the city. 

During a timeout in the first quarter, Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez and Providence Mayor Brett Smiley were given a standing ovation from the crowd. The cheers come a day after the alleged gunmen who shot and killed two Brown University students and a M.I.T. Professor earlier this week were found dead in Salem, New Hampshire. 

Friar fans say it’s been a tough week for the whole state. 

It’s disgusting. Sorry, these people didn’t do anything.  

I will give Perez a little cover, since he was working as well as he could with what he had. Overall, the school and state officials were a disaster in this investigation. Sure, Attorney General Peter Neronha spoke at length about grinding out leads. That is true on paper, but the presser Thursday night was rife with self-congratulations and pats on the back that were not earned. What did you people do except confuse the public, offer mind-numbingly inadequate answers, and drag innocent people into the fray by refusing to rule out suspects who were nowhere near this thing? 

Recommended

When the Memes Are Pouring in Regarding the Epstein Files, You Know the Dems Missed the Mark Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MENTAL HEALTH RHODE ISLAND

The real hero and investigator was “John,” a homeless man who lived in the engineering building’s basement. He confronted the suspect, Claudio Neves Valente, 48, a Portuguese national, and got his description, including that of his rental car. He got the model, make, and its tags, later posting this to Reddit. He cracked the case. He should get the applause, not some weak, beta male of a mayor who whined about being tired. Dude, there’s an armed man on the loose; you should be tired. Second, they needed to stop saying that the public is safe despite a mass shooter being on the run.  

Advertisement

Valente entered Brown’s engineering building on December 13, opening fire, and killing two people and wounding nine others. Two days later, he killed MIT professor Nuno F.G. Loureiro at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. Afterward, he absconded to a storage unit in Salem, New Hampshire, where he committed suicide.  

Motive is still unknown. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

When the Memes Are Pouring in Regarding the Epstein Files, You Know the Dems Missed the Mark Matt Vespa
Uh Oh: Brown University Student Claims School President Is Lying About This Part of the Shooting Matt Vespa
Woke Karen Issues Apology After Berating Target Employee Amy Curtis
Did You See the Plaques of the Former Presidents on Trump's Wall of Fame? Matt Vespa
Why Epstein Victims Are Angry With Dems Over How They've Handled the Release of the Files Matt Vespa
'To My Haters: F You' DC Police Chief Cries in Fiery Resignation Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

When the Memes Are Pouring in Regarding the Epstein Files, You Know the Dems Missed the Mark Matt Vespa
Advertisement