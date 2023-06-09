They Want Him to Quit
Tipsheet

Turley Explains Why the Latest Trump Indictment Is a 'Serious Threat'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  June 09, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The federal, 37-count indictment against former President Donald Trump was released Friday afternoon with serious allegations of misconduct from the Department of Justice. 

"Over the course of his presidency, TRUMP gathered newspapers, press clippings, letters, notes, cards, photographs, official documents, and other materials in cardboard boxes that he kept in the White House. Among the materials TRUMP stored in his boxes were hundreds of classified documents," the indictment states. "The classified documents TRUMP stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack. The unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents could put at risk the national security of the United States, foreign relations, the safety of the United States military, and human sources and the continued viability of sensitive intelligence collection methods."

During an interview before the indictment was released Friday afternoon, George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley explained why the situation is precarious for Trump and different than the case brought against him by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. 

"It is a serious threat. Obstruction of justice and false statements are called the darlings of federal prosecutors," Turley said. 

After the indictment was released, Turley called the charges and information "damning." 

Trump is expected to be arraigned in federal court on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Miami. He is vowing to fight the charges. 


