Law Professor Slaps Down AOC's Calls to Impeach Clarence Thomas

The left is still melting down after the latest "scandal" involving Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas broke last week, prompting Democrats to call for his impeachment and replacement.

Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is mired in a number of ethics investigations, joined impeachment calls and claimed trips Thomas has taken with a wealthy friend for twenty years are unethical.

This is beyond party or partisanship. This degree of corruption is shocking - almost cartoonish. Thomas must be impeached.



Barring some dramatic change, this is what the Roberts court will be known for: rank corruption, erosion of democracy, and the stripping of human rights. https://t.co/t8fnGLVhbV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 6, 2023

If we do not impeach when lifetime appointees repeatedly break the law in stunning shows of corruption, if we do not reign in systematic abuse of judicial overreach, and if all we rely on is for those abusing power to police themselves, we have no one else to blame. It must stop. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 9, 2023

Not surprisingly, she appears not to know what she's talking about and is being taken to school by George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is promising articles of impeachment against Justice Clarence Thomas over the failure to disclose trips with a billionaire friend. https://t.co/QH4i434Th2 There is no evidence that the failure to disclose was either an ethical or constitutional violation — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are piling on with the hysteria and sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts over the weekend demanding a "thorough" investigation into Thomas and his friends. They're also attacking his wife, Ginni Thomas, again.