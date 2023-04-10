Leftism Is More Important Than Feminism
Law Professor Slaps Down AOC's Calls to Impeach Clarence Thomas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  April 10, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The left is still melting down after the latest "scandal" involving Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas broke last week, prompting Democrats to call for his impeachment and replacement. 

Socialist Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is mired in a number of ethics investigations, joined impeachment calls and claimed trips Thomas has taken with a wealthy friend for twenty years are unethical. 

Not surprisingly, she appears not to know what she's talking about and is being taken to school by George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley. 

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats are piling on with the hysteria and sent a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts over the weekend demanding a "thorough" investigation into Thomas and his friends. They're also attacking his wife, Ginni Thomas, again.

