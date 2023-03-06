DC Council Tries to Withdraw Crime Bill, but There's a Catch
Watch Comedian Russell Brand Tear Into MSNBC
US Ports Full of This 'Trojan Horse' From China
Schlichter: CPAC 2023 Recap
'You're Not Gonna Gaslight Me': Erin Brockovich Torches Biden's Response to Ohio Train...
Four American Citizens Kidnapped After Crossing Into Mexican Border City
Is This David Hogg's Least Dumb Take on Firearms?
DeSantis Throws Shade at Gavin Newsom While Visiting California
Another Month, Another Norfolk Southern Train Derailment in Ohio
'Stuck on Stupid': Critics Rip Biden for Denying World's Top Tennis Player Entry...
Walmart Closing Final Locations in Major US City, Months After CEO Warning About...
Manchin Asked Whether He'll Endorse Biden. Here Was His Answer.
Don't Look Now, But More and More Potential 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates Are...
In the Dobbs Era, Pro-life Leaders Like Sen. Thune Are Vital
Tipsheet

AOC's Met Gala Stunt Was Even Worse Than Previously Known

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 06, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

For months Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, "AOC", has been under investigation for ethics violations stemming from her stunt at the MET Gala in 2021. She showed up in a now infamous dress that read, "Tax the Rich," in bold red letters across the back as she waltzed her way to the gala, where tickets for entry go for $40,000 a piece. 

She was featured by Vogue and said the message on her dress was about representing working class Latina women. 

A number of private ethics watchdog groups filed complaints about her attendance and in December, the bipartisan House Ethics Committee officially announced a probe was underway. 

"Pursuant to House Rule XI, clause 3(b)(8)(A), and Committee Rules 17A(b)(1)(A), 17A(c)(1), and 17A(j), the Acting Chairwoman and Acting Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics have jointly decided to extend the matter regarding Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which was transmitted to the Committee by the Office of Congressional Ethics on June 23, 2022," a statement released by the Committee says. 

But it turns out that not only did AOC try to get around Congressional ethics rules to attend, she allegedly left small vendors out to dry by refusing to pay her bills. AOC's whole brand is that she's a former bar tender fighting in Washington D.C. for her fellow working class men and women. 

Recommended

US Ports Full of This 'Trojan Horse' From China Spencer Brown

AOC maintains she did nothing wrong and takes ethics rules "very seriously."


Tags: ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

US Ports Full of This 'Trojan Horse' From China Spencer Brown
Walmart Closing Final Locations in Major US City, Months After CEO Warning About Retail Theft Leah Barkoukis
Trump’s Good Couple Weeks Kurt Schlichter
DC Council Tries to Withdraw Crime Bill, but There's a Catch Spencer Brown
Don't Look Now, But More and More Potential 2024 GOP Presidential Candidates Are Declining to Run Guy Benson
The Disturbing Religion of the Left Allen West
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
US Ports Full of This 'Trojan Horse' From China Spencer Brown