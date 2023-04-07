Democracy Dies With Indictment
Tipsheet

Why Democrats Are Calling for Justice Thomas to Be 'Impeached'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 07, 2023 2:00 PM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

The left reported on a major “scandal” this week involving Clarence Thomas that conservatives are dismissing as just the latest “high tech lynching” of the Supreme Court justice.  

According to left-leaning ProPublica, Thomas has vacationed for more than two decades with billionaire businessman Harlan Crow, flying on his private jet, traveling on his yacht, and staying at his various properties. 

Calling them “gifts,” ProPublica says the vacations are nowhere to be found on the justice’s financial disclosures. 

In response, Crow said his “hospitality” to Thomas is no different than what he’s shown to other “dear friends” and noted that the justice’s family never asked for any of it.

While White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn't comment on the story, telling reporters "there are other bodies of government that should be dealing with this," other Democrats were plenty vocal, denouncing the allegations as "unacceptable," with some calling for his impeachment. 

"There is no reason that the justices who sit on the highest court in the country should continue to be held to ethical standards that are lower than those of any employee of our federal government," Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey said in a statement, reports NPR. "It underscores why we must implement a binding, enforceable code of conduct for the Supreme Court. Americans deserve a Supreme Court that is beyond reproach, commands respect, and does not undermine people's faith in our justice system."

But conservatives brushed off the latest attack against Thomas, saying all the left exposed was that the justice has a rich friend. 

Some questioned the timing of the hit piece.

Update: Thomas has responded. 

“Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable. I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines,” Thomas said in a statement. 

“These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future,” Thomas continued, noting that the Crows are some of their closest friends.

“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them,” he added.

