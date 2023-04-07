Why Democrats Are Calling for Justice Thomas to Be 'Impeached'

The left reported on a major “scandal” this week involving Clarence Thomas that conservatives are dismissing as just the latest “high tech lynching” of the Supreme Court justice.

According to left-leaning ProPublica, Thomas has vacationed for more than two decades with billionaire businessman Harlan Crow, flying on his private jet, traveling on his yacht, and staying at his various properties.

Calling them “gifts,” ProPublica says the vacations are nowhere to be found on the justice’s financial disclosures.

In response, Crow said his “hospitality” to Thomas is no different than what he’s shown to other “dear friends” and noted that the justice’s family never asked for any of it.

While White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wouldn't comment on the story, telling reporters "there are other bodies of government that should be dealing with this," other Democrats were plenty vocal, denouncing the allegations as "unacceptable," with some calling for his impeachment.

This is beyond party or partisanship. This degree of corruption is shocking - almost cartoonish. Thomas must be impeached.



Barring some dramatic change, this is what the Roberts court will be known for: rank corruption, erosion of democracy, and the stripping of human rights. https://t.co/t8fnGLVhbV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 6, 2023

The American people deserve a federal judiciary that is accountable to the rule of law, not wealthy Republican donors. Today's news is a stark reminder that judges should be held to the highest ethical standards and free from conflicts of interest. https://t.co/7Rm64JIcyi — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 6, 2023

This is outrageous. I don't care if you agree with Thomas's politics. Congress cannot allow for judges to so brazenly flout conflict of interest rules.



It's time to pass the Supreme Court Ethics Act. It's unacceptable that there is no enforceable code of conduct for the court. https://t.co/KwbhR8IXYo — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 6, 2023

This reporting underscores a disturbing disregard for transparency and ethics on the Supreme Court.



SCOTUS's lack of a code of ethics undermines our democracy and Americans' faith in our judiciary.



If the Court won't adopt a code of ethics, Congress needs to require it to. https://t.co/THTrcpb1tQ — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 6, 2023

"There is no reason that the justices who sit on the highest court in the country should continue to be held to ethical standards that are lower than those of any employee of our federal government," Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey said in a statement, reports NPR. "It underscores why we must implement a binding, enforceable code of conduct for the Supreme Court. Americans deserve a Supreme Court that is beyond reproach, commands respect, and does not undermine people's faith in our justice system."

But conservatives brushed off the latest attack against Thomas, saying all the left exposed was that the justice has a rich friend.

I read the latest high tech lynching of Clarence Thomas for going on vacation with his rich friend



I also read the disclosure laws for judges linked in the story that says they don't have to report gifts from personal friends



ProPublica mysteriously left that out of their story pic.twitter.com/oL75PKBM39 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 6, 2023

ProPublica, the left-wing "charity" founded by Herb Sandler to tax-shelter the billions he made on the toxic subprime mortgages that blew up the financial system, is mad that Clarence Thomas has a rich friend. https://t.co/imiHAxdOwn — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 6, 2023

Laughably stupid. He vacations with a rich friend, who also pays for dinner! Is this the best they’ve got? Clarence Thomas’ real offense is being black and conservative https://t.co/WbVH6G3JDw — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) April 6, 2023

The smearing of the inconvenient justice continues. https://t.co/iMsSs5yakU — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 6, 2023

This propublica hit is just garbage — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) April 6, 2023

Left hates and wants to destroy Clarence Thomas because he is America's leading black conservative. This retread is another hit piece. Yawn. https://t.co/EvUBG8c1fl — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 6, 2023

The left continues to attack the great Justice Clarence Thomas with unfounded smears.



It's a transparent attempt to intimidate him into ruling how they want. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 6, 2023

Some questioned the timing of the hit piece.

Is it purely coincidental that the left is once again cooking up nothingburgers in the perpetual effort to destroy Justice Clarence Thomas at the very time Judge Merchan's very real conflicts are coming to the fore? https://t.co/yXZNv9yedU — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) April 6, 2023

Update: Thomas has responded.

“Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable. I have endeavored to follow that counsel throughout my tenure, and have always sought to comply with the disclosure guidelines,” Thomas said in a statement.

“These guidelines are now being changed, as the committee of the Judicial Conference responsible for financial disclosure for the entire federal judiciary just this past month announced new guidance. And, it is, of course, my intent to follow this guidance in the future,” Thomas continued, noting that the Crows are some of their closest friends.

“Harlan and Kathy Crow are among our dearest friends, and we have been friends for over twenty-five years. As friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them,” he added.