Hawley Responds to Biden's Laughter About Slaughtered Christians

On Tuesday Republican Senator Josh Hawley called on the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security and FBI to open up a federal hate crime investigation after a trans killer opened fire on school children and adults at The Covenant Christian School in Nashville on Monday. Three children and three adults were killed.

"This murderous rampage, this taking of innocent life, was a horrific crime. But more specifically, it was a hate crime," Hawley said during remarks on the Senate floor. "It is a crime under federal law to target and commit acts of violence against Americans because of their religious beliefs, because of their religious affiliation, or because of their religious practices. This should not happen in the United States of America, and now we must act to see that it does not spread."

When President Joe Biden was asked by a reporter later in the day whether he agrees Christians were targeted in the attack, he laughed and made a joke.

"Do you believe that Christians were TARGETED?!" Biden LAUGHS when asked this SERIOUS question. pic.twitter.com/3sddOCEBef — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 29, 2023

Hawley took notice and is responding to Biden's callous remarks.

There’s nothing remotely funny about hate crimes https://t.co/ubRLPciKn0 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 28, 2023

School children were killed yesterday in a hate crime - but rather than pushing for answers, Joe Biden is trying to make jokes. It’s beneath the office of the presidency pic.twitter.com/NS7mgLV0vJ — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 29, 2023



