Biden Jokes in Response to Christians Being Slaughtered

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 28, 2023 7:15 PM
Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden was asked about Republican Senator Josh Hawley's demands the Department of Justice open a hate crime investigation into the slaughter of six Christians at Covenant Church in Nashville Monday. 

Biden responded with a joke. 

During an event at the White House in the immediate aftermath of the massacre, Biden responded in bizarre fashion with comments about ice cream. 

On Tuesday afternoon, Hawley wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkis asking for a full investigation and ample resources to get to the bottom of the attack. Local police have a manifesto from the killer, who was trans, but have not released it.

Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland was pressed on the issue. 


