Biden Jokes in Response to Christians Being Slaughtered

Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden was asked about Republican Senator Josh Hawley's demands the Department of Justice open a hate crime investigation into the slaughter of six Christians at Covenant Church in Nashville Monday.

Biden responded with a joke.

Asked to respond to GOP Senator Josh Hawley's claim he believes Christians were targeted in Monday's school shooting in Nashville, TN, Biden tells reporters at the White House, "Well, I probably don't then," before clarifying, "No, I'm joking-- I have no idea." pic.twitter.com/7BfVbdbXmN — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 28, 2023

During an event at the White House in the immediate aftermath of the massacre, Biden responded in bizarre fashion with comments about ice cream.

BIDEN: "I eat Jeni's ice cream—chocolate chip...I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs! You think I'm kidding? I'm not!" pic.twitter.com/qRDI72T1zM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 27, 2023

On Tuesday afternoon, Hawley wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkis asking for a full investigation and ample resources to get to the bottom of the attack. Local police have a manifesto from the killer, who was trans, but have not released it.

Senator @HawleyMO calls for the Nashville shooting carried out by a crazed transgender person against a Christian school to be investigated as a HATE CRIME!



"Make your voice heard! Condemn this violence as the hate crime that it is!" pic.twitter.com/cesIq35lnj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2023

I am calling on FBI Director Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas to open a federal hate crime investigation into the massacre in Nashville - targeting a Christian school 👇 pic.twitter.com/IvzrJUY2ZH — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 28, 2023

Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland was pressed on the issue.

KENNEDY: "Do you plan on opening a hate crime investigation for the targeting of Christians?"



AG GARLAND: "A motive hasn't been identified..." pic.twitter.com/RB14fT3h2M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2023



