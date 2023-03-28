Jim Jordan Blasts IRS for Witness Intimidation
Tipsheet

Hawley Calls on Feds to Investigate Nashville As a Hate Crime

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 28, 2023 10:00 AM
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool via AP

Republican Senator Josh Hawley is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Monday's horrific Nashville school shooting as a hate crime after a biological woman, who identifies as he/him, killed six people at the Covenant Christian school. 

Police revealed during a press conference late Monday afternoon the killer left a manifesto and heavily implied the motive had to do with transgender activism.

 The school was deliberately targeted. Maps and plans were found inside a car parked at the school belonging to the killer. 

"The first call to 911 about shots being fired in the building came in at 10:13 a.m. Officers rushed to the campus, made entry and began clearing the building. Shots were heard coming from the second level. It was on the second floor, in a common area, that a team of officers encountered Hale shooting (she had been firing through a window at arriving police cars). Two members of an officer team fired on Hale and fatally wounded her. Those two officers are Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran," Nashville police released in a statement. "Writings recovered from Hale revealed that her attack was calculated and planned."

