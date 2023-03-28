Hawley Calls on Feds to Investigate Nashville As a Hate Crime

Republican Senator Josh Hawley is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate Monday's horrific Nashville school shooting as a hate crime after a biological woman, who identifies as he/him, killed six people at the Covenant Christian school.

All federal resources necessary should be brought to bear. And those individuals or groups who have spread a message of hate against the Christian community - which resulted here in horrific violence - should be held to account — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 28, 2023

The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

Police revealed during a press conference late Monday afternoon the killer left a manifesto and heavily implied the motive had to do with transgender activism.

Nashville Police Chief: The school shooter identified as transgender pic.twitter.com/mHxpoxhoOc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 27, 2023

The school was deliberately targeted. Maps and plans were found inside a car parked at the school belonging to the killer.

"The first call to 911 about shots being fired in the building came in at 10:13 a.m. Officers rushed to the campus, made entry and began clearing the building. Shots were heard coming from the second level. It was on the second floor, in a common area, that a team of officers encountered Hale shooting (she had been firing through a window at arriving police cars). Two members of an officer team fired on Hale and fatally wounded her. Those two officers are Officer Rex Englebert, a four-year MNPD veteran, and Officer Michael Collazo, a nine-year MNPD veteran," Nashville police released in a statement. "Writings recovered from Hale revealed that her attack was calculated and planned."

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, drove this Honda Fit to the Covenant Church/school campus this morning and parked. MNPD detectives searched it and found additional material written by Hale. pic.twitter.com/ftGX74ecKr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

"