President Trump and First Lady Melania Reflect on Their Time With Queen Elizabeth II

Former President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are expressing their condolences to the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief," the Trump's released in a statement Thursday afternoon. "Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women."



"Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!" they continued. "Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people.May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care."

To much fanfare, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to the UK in June 2019 to meet Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-marker" data-id="0" data-type="true" style="display: none; line-height: 0;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span class="fr-marker" data-id="0" data-type="false" style="display: none; line-height: 0;"&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

During her long reign, Queen Elizabeth II met 13 U.S. presidents -- including President Ronald Reagan at Rancho Del Cielo outside of Santa Barbara.