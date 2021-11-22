Author J.K. Rowling Details Horrific Harassment From Transgender Activists

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Nov 22, 2021
Source: (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

Author J.K. Rowling, the female author who wrote the Harry Potter series, has been outspoken in recent years about protecting the rights of women and keeping definitions of biological gender intact. As a result, she's been tagged as an "anti-transgender" bigot. 

Just last week, HBO Max confirmed she would not be invited to the 20th anniversary celebration of the series, despite her becoming one of the most successful fictional novelists in the history of the world. 

Most recently, Rowling faced harassment by transgender activists at her home and detailed the experience 

Feminist Julie Bindel is coming to her defense. 

