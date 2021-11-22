Author J.K. Rowling Details Horrific Harassment From Transgender Activists

Author J.K. Rowling, the female author who wrote the Harry Potter series, has been outspoken in recent years about protecting the rights of women and keeping definitions of biological gender intact. As a result, she's been tagged as an "anti-transgender" bigot.

Just last week, HBO Max confirmed she would not be invited to the 20th anniversary celebration of the series, despite her becoming one of the most successful fictional novelists in the history of the world.

Most recently, Rowling faced harassment by transgender activists at her home and detailed the experience

I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to @TwitterSupport. Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I’d also like to thank @PoliceScotland for their support and assistance in this matter. 2/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Over the last few years I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile 4/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

but who’ve contacted me to relate their experiences, have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape. 5/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex. 6/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us. 8/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Feminist Julie Bindel is coming to her defense.