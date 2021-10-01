After Failure, Psaki Explains What’s Next With Biden's Spending Negotiations

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Oct 01, 2021 8:30 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to score a win for President Joe Biden's agenda Thursday night, throwing in the towel after a lack of progress with a number of socialist members, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is explaining what's next. 

"The President is grateful to Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer for their extraordinary leadership, and to Members from across the Democratic Caucus who have worked so hard the past few days to try to reach an agreement on how to proceed on the Infrastructure Bill and the Build Back Better plan. A great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than ever. But we are not there yet, and so, we will need some additional time to finish the work, starting tomorrow morning first thing," Psaki released in a statement late Thursday night. "While Democrats do have some differences, we share common goals of creating good union jobs, building a clean energy future, cutting taxes for working families and small businesses, helping to give those families breathing room on basic expenses—and doing it without adding to the deficit, by making those at the top pay their fair share."

Democrat fears Biden is quickly becoming a lame duck ahead of the 2022 midterm elections are rising as the stalemate between radical House members and moderate Senate Democrats continues. 

Biden's approval rating also continues to tank. 

