China's Communists are Very Upset the U.S. Donated Vaccines to Taiwan

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jun 07, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: Xie Huanchi/Xinhua via AP

Last week the United States donated nearly one million vaccines to Taiwan, the country that first warned the World Health Organization in December 2019 that Wuhan coronavirus was contagious from human-to-human. For the sake of protecting the Chinese Communist Party, the WHO ignored the warning and lied to the world for nearly two months about how the disease spreads. 

With the donation, the CCP is furious the U.S. is helping Taiwan fight the disease. 

"China expressed fury over US Senators visiting Taiwan to donate coronavirus vaccines, saying it could embolden "separatist forces" on the island. Beijing sees democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory which is to be seized one day, by force if necessary, and rages at any diplomatic attempts to recognise it as an independent nation," Yahoo News reports. "A delegation of three US lawmakers made a stopover on Sunday in Taipei, where they announced Washington would donate 750,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Taiwan. The gift came as Taiwan accuses China of hampering its efforts to secure vaccines, saying it is part of Beijing's ongoing campaign to isolate the island."

Most Popular