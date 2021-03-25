Joe Biden

There's an Update on Hunter Biden That Involves a Gun

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 10:15 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

We haven't heard much about Hunter Biden since Inauguration Day, or since Vanity Fair did a puff piece on his new pool house art career, but it turns out leaving the "laptop from hell" at a computer repair shop isn't the only questionable thing he's left behind. 

According to a new story in POLITICO, Hunter's wife threw his gun in a trash can behind a grocery store near Joe Biden's home in Delaware, where it disappeared for a period of time. Bolding is mine. 

On Oct. 23, 2018, President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and daughter in law Hallie were involved in a bizarre incident in which Hallie took Hunter’s gun and threw it in a trash can behind a grocery store, only to return later to find it gone.

Delaware police began investigating, concerned that the trash can was across from a high school and that the missing gun could be used in a crime, according to law enforcement officials and a copy of the police report obtained by POLITICO.

Days later, the gun was returned by an older man who regularly rummages through the grocery’s store’s trash to collect recyclable items, according to people familiar with the situation.

After the incident, it appears an attempted coverup ensued

But a curious thing happened at the time: Secret Service agents approached the owner of the store where Hunter bought the gun and asked to take the paperwork involving the sale, according to two people, one of whom has firsthand knowledge of the episode and the other was briefed by a Secret Service agent after the fact.

The gun store owner refused to supply the paperwork, suspecting that the Secret Service officers wanted to hide Hunter’s ownership of the missing gun in case it were to be involved in a crime, the two people said. The owner, Ron Palmieri, later turned over the papers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which oversees federal gun laws.

The Secret Service says it has no record of its agents investigating the incident, and Joe Biden, who was not under protection at the time, said through a spokesperson he has no knowledge of any Secret Service involvement.

The incident did not result in charges or arrests.

But the alleged involvement of the Secret Service remains a mystery. One law enforcement official said that at the time of the incident, individual Secret Service agents at the agency’s offices in Wilmington, Del., and Philadelphia kept an informal hand in maintaining the former vice president’s security. The person cited an instance in 2019 when the Wilmington office of the Secret Service called the Delaware State Police to arrange security for a public appearance by Biden.

The story comes as President Joe Biden advocates for harsher gun control measures on everyday Americans. 

Most Popular