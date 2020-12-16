Vanity Fair Just Published an Absolutely Ridiculous Puff Piece on Hunter Biden's Budding Art Career

There's no doubt Vanity Fair is a leftist, Democrat publication, but the magazine's latest attempt to save Hunter Biden's reputation is...ridiculous.

In a new piece titled, "Hunter Biden Prepares for His First Solo Art Show Amid Ongoing DOJ Investigation," it feels like the reader is engaged with a parody.

"Hunter Biden now has not only a Department of Justice investigation into his taxes to contend with, but also his first solo art show to prepare for next year," the first paragraph says, equating the pressure of Biden's budding art career with a criminal, federal investigation. "The venture capitalist turned artist, whose studio is in the pool house of his Hollywood Hills home, creates his work with a metal straw he uses to blow alcohol ink onto Japanese Yupo paper, creating abstract layers of colors and concentric circles."

A metal straw? Interesting choice.

The story then moves along to frame Biden as some kind of victim.

"Painting 'puts my energy toward something positive,' Biden explained. 'It keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn't be.' He also added, 'The one thing I have left is my art. It’s the one thing they can’t take away from me or conflate with anything else,'" it says, noting rivalries with Republicans.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported today Hunter Biden personally thanked the chairman of a Chinese company backed by the Chinese Communist Party on behalf of "the entire family" and requested a $10 million cash wire.

Correspondence between Hunter Biden and CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming from 2017 shows President-elect Joe Biden's son extending "best wishes from the entire Biden family," and urging the chairman to "quickly" send a $10 million wire to "properly fund and operate" the Biden joint venture with the now-bankrupt Chinese energy company. The $10 million transfer to the joint venture was never completed. Fox News obtained an email Hunter Biden sent on June 18, 2017, to Zhao Runlong at CEFC, asking that they please "translate my letter to Chairman Ye, please extend my warmest best wishes and that I hope to see the Chairman soon." "I hope my letter finds you well. I regret missing you on your last visit to the United States," Hunter Biden wrote in the attached letter, dated June 17, 2017. "Please accept the best wishes from the entire Biden family as well as my partners." He added: "We are all hoping to see you here again soon, or in Shanghai."

"Venture capitalist" indeed.