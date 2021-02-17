schools

Kamala Harris' Latest Interview About School Reopenings Was a Total Train Wreck

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Feb 17, 2021 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Kamala Harris' Latest Interview About School Reopenings Was a Total Train Wreck

Source: (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Biden administration's so-called "school reopening" plan is being controlled by teachers unions and the excuses for keeping schools closed are running out. 

First, Biden promised on the campaign trail to open schools "within 100 days" of taking office. 

Once in office, the White House changed the narrative to re-opening schools "safely" if the $1.9 trillion Wuhan coronavirus "relief" package passes through Congress. 

Over the past three weeks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has repeatedly undermined guidance from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who said teachers do not need to be vaccinated for schools to safely reopen. Walensky and the CDC were then pressured to change their official guidelines. 

Now, the situation has turned into a communications nightmare and Vice President Harris made it worse during an interview with the Today Show Wednesday morning. 

Last week the White House confirmed it has no plan to reopen high schools

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Texas Governor to ERCOT: We're Going to Investigate Your Failure in Powering the State During Winter Storm
Matt Vespa
Liberals Make Asinine COVID Comparisons with Gov. Abbott Telling Texas to Stay Home Due to Weather
Julio Rosas
NY Dems: Oh Well, Gov. Cuomo Is Still Popular
Cortney O'Brien
Symone Sanders Ignores The Science on Reopening Schools
Reagan McCarthy
Kudlow Addresses His Hot Mic Moment Responding to Kamala Harris
Leah Barkoukis

Jake Tapper Among Those Who Fact Check Psaki About School Reopenings During Biden Town Hall
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular