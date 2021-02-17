Kamala Harris' Latest Interview About School Reopenings Was a Total Train Wreck

The Biden administration's so-called "school reopening" plan is being controlled by teachers unions and the excuses for keeping schools closed are running out.

First, Biden promised on the campaign trail to open schools "within 100 days" of taking office.

Today, I'm announcing key COVID-19 priorities for the first 100 days of my administration:



- Everyone wears a mask

- 100 million vaccinations

- Reopen the majority of schools



With these steps, we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 8, 2020

Once in office, the White House changed the narrative to re-opening schools "safely" if the $1.9 trillion Wuhan coronavirus "relief" package passes through Congress.

Fauci: Stimulus bill needs to be passed for schools to reopen https://t.co/XQPz5UwRYO pic.twitter.com/OoBC0K5xB8 — The Hill (@thehill) February 14, 2021

Over the past three weeks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has repeatedly undermined guidance from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who said teachers do not need to be vaccinated for schools to safely reopen. Walensky and the CDC were then pressured to change their official guidelines.

CDC confessed to letting teachers union overrule science. Outrageous corruption. https://t.co/NhS6WzPUqI — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 15, 2021

Now, the situation has turned into a communications nightmare and Vice President Harris made it worse during an interview with the Today Show Wednesday morning.

.@VP Harris stammers incoherently when confronted w/ the Biden Admin’s shifting standards on school openings pic.twitter.com/RhG5qqMuOe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2021

Last week the White House confirmed it has no plan to reopen high schools.