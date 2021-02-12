White House Won't Set a Goal of When High Schools Should Be Reopened

During the daily briefing at the White House Friday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the Biden administration's failure to provide clear guidelines for when high schools can be reopened.

"The [CDC] guidance coming out is for K-12 schools but when you talk about the White House's goal to open the majority of schools, it's K-8 from what I understand. So what is your goal for high schools to reopen in the next 100 days?" a reporter asked.

"I'm not going to set a new goal today. What I will convey to you is that when Secretary Cardona is confirmed, this will be his top priority. We will leave it to him and his team at the Department of Education, working in close partnership with the CDC and others how quickly and efficiently it can be done, " Psaki said.

"Is there a reason that the White House's goal for schools doesn't include high schools?" the reporter followed up.

"I would defer, I would suggest you ask the CDC whether there are differences between the schools," she responded.

When asked about new CDC guidelines which again showing vaccinations for teachers are not a prerequisite for safe reopening, Psaki didn't pledge to accept the recommendation.

Meanwhile a number of schools around the country, including high schools, aren't waiting on White House guidance to reopen and have been following in-person CDC protocols since last summer. Governors are also moving on.