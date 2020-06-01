Trumps Slams 'Weak' Governors as Riots Continue to Rage

During a phone call with governors from across the country Monday, President Trump berated a number of them for being "weak" as riots continue to ravage their cities.

"You have to dominate if you don't dominate you're wasting your time. They're going to run over you. You're going to look like a bunch of jerks. You have to dominate," Trump said on the call. "You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again."

"It's [riots] happened numerous times and the only time it's successful is when you're weak and most of you are weak," he continued, lamenting destroyed storefronts and property in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. "You're making a mistake because you're making yourselves look like fools and some have done a great job, but a lot of you, it's not a great day for our country."

Over the past two nights, non-peaceful demonstrations outside of the White House have become increasingly violent and aggressive. More than 60 Secret Service agents were injured in confrontations with rioters. The historic St. John's Church, where every U.S. President since 1816 has gone to pray, was set on fire.

"Washington was under very good control, but we're going to have it under much more control...We're going to pull in thousands of people," Trump said.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser set Sunday night's curfew for 11 pm. After rioters wreaked havoc on the city two nights in a row, she's now setting curfew at 7 p.m.