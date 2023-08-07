Federal Judge Suggests Grand Jury Abuse in Classified Document Case Against Trump
Rapper Bends the Knee to the Woke Mob After Giving His True Thoughts on Gender

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 07, 2023 11:15 AM

Rapper and actor Ne-Yo is walking back his comments about parents who go through with sex changes on their young children, posting an apology on his social media and assuring the transgender community he was and still is an ally.

In an interview on VladTV with Gloria Velez, Ne-Yo criticized parents who push their children to "change" their gender at such a young age or allow them to.

“I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?" Ne-Yo asked.

"If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s going to do that," he continued. "Like when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themselves? When did that happen? Like, I don’t understand that. I don’t get that."

Shortly after his comments started to circulate on social media, with much praise from conservatives, Ne-Yo posted he would like "to express my deepest apologies" for offending the transgender community.

"I've always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQ+ community, so I understand how my comments could've been interpreted as insensitive and offensive. Gender identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy," his apology post read.  

Responses to the post was filled with people saying he should not have apologized because the woke community will never be satisfied.

 

