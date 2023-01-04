‘Non-Binary’ Founder of Indigenous Artists’ Collective Accused of Faking Native American H...
Tipsheet

Eric Adams Blames His Woes on Bill de Blasio's Tenure as NYC's Mayor

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  January 04, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) went off on former Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and his handling of being the city's top leader because he did not solve any of the current issues that still plague the Big Apple.

Adams revealed he went as far as to call up the former mayor to ask what was going on. 

"I am so tired of the previous administration and their antics!" Adams said on Wednesday

Crime, homelessness, housing affordability, and quality of education continue to be big challenges for the city.

Adams told the New York Post in June last year he was "shocked" at how truly bad the state the city was in once he entered into office.

“Let me tell you something: When I started looking into this, I was shocked at how bad this place is,” he said at the time. 

"And I started peeling back layers and what it started to unveil to me is how we just had this good shell, but underneath — it’s bad," he added.

The additional stress from the unending arrivals from the U.S.-Mexico border is a new problem that will not go away as long as the historic number of illegal crossings continue. Adams stated this week how it is unfair states like Texas and Colorado are sending processed migrants to New York City because the problem is the job of the federal government.

"This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation."

