A Democratic Governor Is Planning to Send Migrants to NYC and Chicago

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) has been trying to relieve the stress the influx of processed and released migrants who have been coming to his state by helping them travel to other cities across the country amid the historic influx of illegal immigrants.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) revealed during a radio interview on Tuesday more people will be coming to his city from Colorado, according to Politico.

"We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that they are going to be sending migrants to places like New York and Chicago," Adams said. "This is just unfair for local governments to have to take on this national obligation."

Colorado has been providing funds for people to continue on to other parts of the country if the state wasn't their final destination after being released by Border Patrol, but there has been a stoppage in the travel plans due to the recent winter storm and Southwest having a meltdown of their systems.

“There is a lot of pent-up demand right now and a lot of frustration among our migrants who have been trapped for a week or two in a place they didn’t want to be through no fault of their own,” Polis said.

Adams said there have been around 30,000 people arriving to New York City from the southern border since last spring. Similar to border towns in Arizona and Texas, the additional arrivals have caused a strain on city resources typically reserved for American citizens.

“No city should have to make a decisions if they’re going to provide for their citizens — particularly coming out of Covid — or if they’re going to deal with an onslaught of migrants and asylum seekers,” Adams said.

Not all of those 30,000 have been taken to New York City from Texas Governor Greg Abbott's busing program. In his most recent tweet about it, Abbott says 5,100 people have been taken to the Big Apple.