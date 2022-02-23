Border Patrol Agents Falsely Accused of Whipping Illegal Immigrants Are Still Out of the Field

Border Patrol President for Local 2366 in Del Rio, Texas revealed to members of Congress on Tuesday the agents who were falsely accused of whipping illegal immigrants during the surge in September last year are still on administrative duty more than five months after the investigation into their actions was started.

Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Reporter Jennie Taer posted a video of Local 2366 President Jon Anfinsen briefing the Republican House members who were touring the Del Rio Sector.

"They didn't strike anyone, nobody was trampled, nobody was touched except trying to arrest them," Anfinsen said, noting the mainstream media lied about the incident as they confused the reins the agents were using to control the horses for whips.

In addition to the media, President Joe Biden said the agents involved in the incident would pay for what they did and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas promised the investigation into the situation would only be a few days.

"The investigation is ongoing. The two agents...they're still on admin duties this whole time. These are two guys who are fantastic horse patrol agents who are now out of the field who are now basically hanging out at work," Anfinsen explained.

Del Rio Border Patrol Union Pres. Jon Anfinsen tells GOP Congressional/TX lawmakers that the agents taken off the frontlines for the alleged “whipping” incident still remain on admin duties over 5 months later.@DailyCaller @NBPC2366DelRio pic.twitter.com/8miUbZDy4Q — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 22, 2022

A source within Border Patrol previously explained to Townhall what people got wrong about the incident shortly after the false claims ignited a firestorm of criticism: