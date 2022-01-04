Border Patrol Fired Upon From Mexico While Arresting Illegal Border Crosser

It might be a new year, but the problems at the U.S.-Mexico border continue to exist in serious ways. A Border Patrol agent working in the Rio Grande Valley Sector near Fronton, Texas was shot at from the Mexican side of the border while arresting someone who had just illegally crossed the river into the United States.

A statement from U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided to Townhall explained no one was injured and no shots were returned:

"This morning at approximately 8:45 am near Fronton, Texas, shots were fired from Mexico in the direction of Border Patrol agents during an apprehension of a migrant in an area adjacent to the Rio Grande. No one was injured in the incident and shots were not returned. The Border Patrol agent’s service unit sustained gunshot damage. The incident is being reviewed by the FBI and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility."

While no one was hit, the Border Patrol vehicle was hit three times on the driver's side.

NEW: A Border Patrol agent was shot at from across the river in Mexico on New Year’s Day while he was apprehending a migrant who had crossed illegally near Roma, TX. Bullets hit agents vehicle, but he wasn’t hurt. CBP and FBI now investigating. Pics from LE source. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/WSU0ZLslGZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 3, 2022

Shootings from Mexico into the U.S. are not uncommon as northern Mexico struggles to contain the turf wars between drug cartels, who fight against each other for prime smuggling routes for narcotics, human smuggling and trafficking. In August, two different Border Patrol agents were fired upon within a week of each other while they worked different areas of the El Paso Sector. No one was injured in both incidents.