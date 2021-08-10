Border Patrol Agent Comes Under Fire from Mexico for Second Time In Less Than a Week

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed on Tuesday another Border Patrol agent was shot by someone on the Mexican side of the border while they were patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border in the El Paso Sector.

While the agent or their vehicle was not hit, this marks the second time in less than a week an agent came under fire in El Paso:

"On August 9, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a Border Patrol Agent assigned to an area south of the Midway Drive exit on U.S. Highway 375, reported hearing gunshots near his location. The agent immediately exited his vehicle and moved behind cover. "Approximately five rounds were reported as being fired north towards the agent from the Mexican side of the U.S/Mexico International Boundary. None of the rounds struck the agent or his vehicle. "Mexican law enforcement authorities were immediately notified, and officers were dispatched to the area. "This is the second incident involving shots being fired at U.S. Border Patrol Agents, from Mexico, in the Ysleta Station area of responsibility in the past week. "As is always the case, U.S. Border Patrol Agents are well trained, equipped and remain vigilant while carrying out their national security mission. These attacks are a reminder that criminals will stop at nothing to further their illegal activities."

The first shooting that took place on Saturday was about 8 miles south of the second shooting. During that incident, the agent was shot at at least 20 times, but they too avoiding get hit. As with the first case, the FBI is now investigating the second shooting.

In July, cartels in Juarez, Mexico, the border town south of El Paso, put up banners facing the United States warning U.S. law enforcement to stop messing with their operations because "bullets also can cross the river and the [border] wall..."