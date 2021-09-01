CNN Anchor Says Texas' New Abortion Law Has 'Dark Dystopian Undertones'

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota described Texas' new pro-life law, known as the "heartbeat bill," as "dystopian" after it went into effect on Wednesday as the United States Supreme Court did not respond to requests from pro-abortion groups to block the law. The law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

"Laura, the dark, dystopian undertones of this just cannot be overstated. Let me get this straight. A woman in Texas now has to carry her rapist's child to term. That's the new law?" Camerota asked.

"It's unbelievable, Alisyn. And, remember, one of the craziest things about this is how unnoticed it's gone. This was a shadow docket. The Supreme Court has been silent. They were able to essentially allow Roe V. Wade to in essence be overturned and they didn't say a word. They haven't stepped in. They haven't issued an opinion. They haven't asked for oral argument," CNN Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates said.

"All hope is not totally lost in the sense that if somebody were to be sued under this private civil action, well, they can then go to court and say, 'I shouldn't have to pay this bounty, this fine, because it's unconstitutional.' But Roe v. Wade was supposed to take care of all of this," Coates added.

In response to the new law, President Joe Biden said it violates "the right established under Roe V. Wade. We will protect and defend that right."