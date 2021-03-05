Ana Navarro: We Should Talk About Republican Scandals, Not Biden Comments and Dr. Seuss

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro said on Friday the country should not be talking about President Joe Biden's insult to Texas and Mississippi, re: "neanderthal thinking" or the progressive push to ban some books by Dr. Seuss.

Navarro said the country should instead be focusing on Republican scandals.

"Oh, Joy, look, my apologies to the Geico Caveman, but I think this is one of the most ridiculous subjects I’ve ever spoken about on TV. And after the last four years, that’s a very high bar. It would have been nice if Republicans had taken the same offense to Donald Trump attacking real-life people like a disabled reporter or calling black athletes sons of bitches as they have to an extinct subspecies that existed 400,000 to 40,000 years ago," Navarro said.