Ana Navarro: We Should Talk About Republican Scandals, Not Biden Comments and Dr. Seuss

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro said on Friday the country should not be talking about President Joe Biden's insult to Texas and Mississippi, re: "neanderthal thinking" or the progressive push to ban some books by Dr. Seuss.
Navarro said the country should instead be focusing on Republican scandals.
"Oh, Joy, look, my apologies to the Geico Caveman, but I think this is one of the most ridiculous subjects I’ve ever spoken about on TV. And after the last four years, that’s a very high bar. It would have been nice if Republicans had taken the same offense to Donald Trump attacking real-life people like a disabled reporter or calling black athletes sons of bitches as they have to an extinct subspecies that existed 400,000 to 40,000 years ago," Navarro said.
"I think they’ve spent the whole week screaming and clutching their pearls about Mr. Potato Head wearing a purse, about Dr. Seuss, and now about Neanderthals. They want to be known as the Neanderthal Party? Have at it. Sounds like a great slogan," she continued. "I think it’s gaslighting and it’s a distraction from the fact that right now the FBI is investigating communications between legislators and rioters on January 6, that they have two sexual harassers in their new freshman class, Madison Cawthorn and Ronny Jackson, who have been accused of doing horrible things to women and doing horrible things in general."
"So I don’t understand how we’re not talking about Ronny Jackson who was accused of getting drunk and taking narcotics and also being a sexual harasser, but we’re talking about Neanderthals, Mr. Potato Head wearing lipstick and Dr. Seuss. I got other priorities."